DENTON — The North Texas soccer team won its third consecutive match to open the 2019 campaign, topping Houston Baptist 2-1.
The win gave the Mean Green (3-0, 0-0 C-USA) 50 wins over the Southland conference during the history of the program, while pushing their home win streak to 10 matches in a row.
The one goal from the Huskies (1-1, 0-0 Southland), came off of only the second shot the Mean Green have surrendered in the 270 minutes of play this season.
Despite the win, head coach John Hedlund knows there is still work to be done this season.
“We have to do a better job of finishing our chances in front of the goal,” Hedlund said. “When you outshoot your opponent 25-2 and have the 10-2 advantage in corners the game simply shouldn’t be that close. Give HBU credit, but we know there is still a lot to work on.”
Redshirt junior Brittnye Lawson opened the scoring in the 21st minute with the first goal of her career off assists from junior Berklee Peters and freshman Taylor Hunter.
Lawson’s goal was quickly followed up by junior Logan Bruffett, who notched her third goal of the season in the 23rd minute off of assists from redshirt freshman Chloe Bohanon along with Peters’ second of the match.
Houston Baptist became the first team to score on the Mean Green this season. The Huskies got a goal from freshman Maggie Reynolds in the 80th minute.
The win pushed North Texas’ current home unbeaten streak to 21 matches, the program record sits at 24.
The Mean Green will hit the road for the first time this season when they take on Texas Tech in Lubbock on Sunday.