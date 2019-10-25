BOCA RATON, Florida — The North Texas soccer team needed a win at Florida Atlantic on Friday to stay tied with Charlotte atop the Conference USA standings, however it would not be the Mean Green’s day.
After a strong first half that resulted in plenty of opportunities but no goals for UNT, it was a slow start to the second half that buried the defending champs as the Owls came away with the 1-0 win.
“I’m very proud of my teams effort tonight and at the same time extremely disappointed in this officiating crew on how they called the game,” said head coach John Hedlund. “17-7 on fouls against, a PK for them and a goal disallowed for us after crossing the goal line. It was just one of those nights that everything just seemed to go against us. We will regroup like the champions we are and get ready for FIU on Sunday.”
On Friday, UNT didn’t have a free kick given to them within 45 yards.
In the first 10 minutes of the second half, FAU (12-3-1, 6-1-1) put up six shots and North Texas (11-5-0, 6-2-0) relied on keeper Kelsey Brann to make some highlight saves. But in the 56th minute, the Owls converted on a penalty kick after being fouled in the box and its all they needed as UNT’s offense couldn’t quite rebound.
In the final 20 minutes, Allie Byrd and Olivia Klein made a couple of threats on the FAU goal but had shots either blocked, go wide or just high of the net.
With the loss, North Texas drops from first-place in the league standings to fourth as both FAU and Rice leap them and Charlotte remains in first. Rice defeated FIU on Friday 4-0 in Miami.
North Texas travels to FIU on Sunday. Rice and FAU will play one another on Sunday.
Though they have fallen into fourth-place, they are still very much in the race for a regular season title and could potentially be tied for first after Sunday if everything goes their way.
North Texas and FIU will play at noon on Sunday on CUSA.tv.