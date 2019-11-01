HOUSTON — The North Texas soccer team concluded the 2019 regular season on Friday with their 12th shutout of the year after a 0-0 double overtime draw at Rice.
The result secures UNT with the No. 2 seed in the Conference USA Women’s Soccer Championship next week, which they are hosting.
The Mean Green (12-5-1, 7-2-1) outshot the Owls (9-5-3, 6-1-3) 25-10 on Friday. They put 11 shots on goal to Rice’s two and took eight corner kicks as they put constant pressure on the Owls’ keeper from the very beginning of the match.
North Texas had a number of good opportunities but just couldn’t get the ball to go their way into the net. They had two shots that hit the crossbar. They had two shots from close range blocked in the first overtime, and they had a couple near-makes that the Rice keeper was forced to make an impressive save on.
On the flip side UNT keeper Kelsey Brann, who collected her league leading 12th shutout of the year on Friday, made the save of the game in the second half when a Rice forward snuck past the UNT backline forcing Brann to come off her line. She attacked the through ball without hesitation and smothered the ball at the top of the box before the Owls’ attacker could get a good foot on it, deflecting the ball off into the distance.
Additionally, earlier in the game, Brann leaped for a ball in the air on a through ball. While in the air, a Rice forward also went for the ball and Brann collided with her but hung on to secure the shutout.