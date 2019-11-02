Less than 24 hours after setting the program’s regular season record for most wins in a season (12) Texas Woman’s hosted St. Edward’s on Saturday night, falling to the Hilltoppers 2-1.
With emotions running high from the Senior Day ceremony — which recognized seniors Daniela Marin, Brittany Jones, Hannah Schneider, Natalie Gibbs, Maddi Nolton and Cassidy Leake — the Pioneers hung tough against the second-best team in the Lone Star Conference.
“Our team gave everything that they had,” coach Babak Abouzar said. “I think our team did a great job of fighting back.”
Through the first half, it was a defensive standstill between the two teams as both teams failed to place a shot on goal. Then, in the 51st minute, St. Edward’s scored the first of two goals in a five-minute stretch.
“As soon as St. Ed’s got two (goals) in on us,” Abouzar said. “It’s like the level of intensity picked up — I’m really proud of my team of how they fought back and how they made it an interesting 5-10 minutes (at the end of the game).”
In the 82nd minute, Makenna Guidry netted her first-career goal, connecting on a header in front of the net to cut the deficit in half.
Despite the tired legs, TWU outshot the Hilltoppers 8-6 in the second half, placing half their shots on frame.
Following the match, Abouzar took time to express his gratitude for his six seniors.
“They have meant a lot to this program,” he said. “They are a group who not just leads on the field but leads off the field by example.”
With two games left in the regular season, the Pioneers will head south, first to San Antonio when they visit St. Mary’s at Sigma Beta Chi Field on Thursday night before wrapping up the regular season in Laredo against Texas A&M International.