Minutes after the Texas Woman’s conceded the equalizing goal in the 82nd minute, Lexi D’Abrosca delivered the game-winning goal, lifting the Pioneers past Rogers State 2-1 on Thursday night.
“I think from start to finish, we had the had the majority of play,” head coach Babak Abouzar said. “It just set the momentum for us.”
The Pioneers started strong early with a goal in the fifth minute by Riley Sutton, off an assist from Haley Ward.
Over the next 75 minutes of game time, neither team was able to find the back of the net. That was until the Hillcats connected on the equalizer.
Moments later, on their eighth corner kick of the match, the Pioneers found the result they were looking for when D’Abrosca muscled through the defense to connect on Jazmine Navarro’s delivery.
“It’s something that we’ve been practicing a lot in training,” Abouzar said about the game-winning set piece. “Just being able to get on the end of the set pieces – was key for us.”
Next for the Pioneers will be their first road trip of the season, beginning on Saturday when they face Oklahoma Baptist.
“They’re a great team, an NCAA Tournament team from last year,” Abouzar said about their next opponent. “They’re going to make it difficult on us.”
TWU’s meeting against the Bison is set for Saturday at the OBU Soccer Complex with kickoff slated for 3 p.m.