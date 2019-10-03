LUBBOCK — In a battle of two unbeaten Lone Star Conference teams, Texas Woman’s fell to Lubbock Christian 2-1 on Thursday afternoon.
Two Lady Chap goals in the early going of the match proved to be too much for the Pioneers to overcome.
“We got outworked today,” head coach Babak Abouzar said. “From the start of the game, our effort was not what it has been thus far this season.”
TWU managed to make things interesting late off a Haley Ward goal in the 84th minute off an assist from Maddy Harper. The goal was Ward’s sixth of the season, putting her in a tied for second most in the conference.
Despite the loss, the reigning conference goalkeeper of the week, Daniela Marin, recorded a match-high three saves.
“Credit to our team for getting a goal back late,” Abouzar added. “We’ll do some reflection and learn from this to make sure we’re ready for Saturday’s game.”
That’s when the Pioneers will visit UT Permian Basin at 3 p.m. to wrap up the two-game road trip.