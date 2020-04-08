When the UIL's suspension of activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic originally began on March 16, the Argyle Lady Eagles were rolling.
Winners of 11 straight games, Argyle had not lost a match since the middle of January. The Lady Eagles were 19-3 overall, had locked up their second-straight district title and were ranked No. 5 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A poll.
But in a matter of days, the Lady Eagles' world was turned upside down.
School was canceled. Games were postponed. And suddenly, a season that began as one of the most promising in school history was in limbo.
"We're still [operating] under the premise that we're going to get to go back to school, finish up district and go to the playoffs," Argyle coach Marc Koke said. "Until we hear different, I know the girls are still working hard. And that's the glimmer of hope they're hanging on to – that we're going to go back and get to finish."
The uncertainty that clouds the remainder of the season has been difficult for everyone, but it has been especially tough on seniors.
Argyle has six seniors – Kiernyn Lund, Cortlynn Boone, Riley Webster, Kayla Adamson, Kella Hardin and Madison Saldivar. All they've done is make history since they stepped on the campus in 2016.
As freshman, those players helped Argyle secure its first playoff berth. As juniors, they helped Argyle capture its first district title in school history.
Now, they are left wondering if they have played their final game without even knowing it.
"It's tough," Koke said. "They've been huge. They set a lot of milestones for this program."
But the coronavirus pandemic hasn't just affected Argyle.
For several Denton-area soccer programs, the effects of COVID-19 have been lasting and devastating.
At Guyer, the Lady Wildcats were just beginning to hit their stride when the season was shut down. Guyer was 12-3-4 overall and had secured a playoff spot in one of the toughest districts in the state when its season was put on hold last month.
"It's really hard knowing I will not be finishing my senior season playing high school soccer," said senior Allie Lyons, a North Texas signee. "We worked so hard this year trying to make the playoffs, and when we finally clinched playoffs, we were told our season was off."
While Lyons will get to play soccer collegiately, others, like Ryan senior center back Payton Porter, knew this season could be the final time she ever took the pitch.
As such, Porter was determined to make the most of her senior campaign, even after having a child late last year. Porter continued to work out with the team until she was seven months pregnant and resumed working out six weeks after giving birth.
"My body endured a lot of stress from trying to earn my starting spot back, but I never did quit or question quitting because my end goal was to play my last season of high school since I wouldn't be playing in college," Porter said. "I will never forget playing my heart out every game in a Ryan jersey. Soccer was the highlight of my high school life."
For coaches, the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic has been twofold.
Along with encouraging their team to stay in shape anyway possible, they also have been tasked with maintaining a positive outlook – even in the bleakest of moments.
"It's all about being positive for the seniors and hoping they can come back and play their final game," Ryan coach Kendall Pryor said. "That's all I can think about. It's hard to grasp that.
"As coaches, we can't control this. It's not something we want, but we have to make the best of it."
Guyer coach Mandy Hall agreed.
Because the Lady Wildcats were not able to have a traditional senior night, Hall took to Twitter and released a video honoring Guyer's seniors in a "virtual senior night."
"The past month has been challenging in every aspect," Hall said. Both Hall and Pryor were standout athletes at North Texas, with Pryor being named to the Mean Green Hall of Fame. "The unknowns and obstacles of the circumstances have been difficult to navigate as a coach, for the players and for their families. It's difficult to not be together and to have our normal overturned.
"There's so much for them to learn in these times – about the value of family and relationships, how to face unknowns head-on, and how to find the good in all things and remain thankful for what they can."
Though the future of the current high school season appears bleak, the UIL has not officially canceled the remainder of the spring sports season. The UIL said this past weekend it was committed to finishing championship activities, if possible.
Still, the prospect of not seeing the field again has grown with each passing day.
And while coaches and players understand why their seasons are on hold, it hasn't made the last few weeks any easier.
"My time at Guyer has been such a very influential part of my life," Guyer senior outside back Emily Reyna said. "As ready as I am to move into the next stage of my life, I will not be leaving without tears in my eyes."
Steve Gamel contributed to this report.