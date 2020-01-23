190308_drc_sp_GuyerEaton_7.JPG
Guyer’s Olivia Ramirez (23) shoots the ball on goal while being defended by Eaton’s Abigail McGuire (2) at Guyer High School, Friday, March 8, 2019, in Denton, Texas.

 Jeff Woo

District play is right around the corner for a majority of Denton-area soccer teams.

The Guyer boys and girls will both begin District 5-6A play on Friday night against Keller Central. The Lady Wildcats are 5-1-1 and coming off a trip to the area round of the playoffs last year.

Mandy Hall leads the Lady Wildcats in her third season as head coach. Hall is 39-10-4 in three years at the helm. On the pitch, Guyer is led by Louisiana-Lafayette commits Hailey Lander and Gabi Placke.

The boys will be at home on Friday night with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. The girls will be on the road and will also start at 7:30 p.m.

Elsewhere across the area, Ryan, Denton and Lake Dallas start District 8-5A play next Tuesday night. The Raiders will host the Broncos while the Lady Raiders will be on the road at Denton.

Denton is 4-4-2 this season while Ryan is 1-5-1. On the girls side, the Lady Raiders are 2-2-1. The Lady Broncos sport a 4-4-1 mark.

Lake Dallas begins 8-5A play next Tuesday against Justin Northwest. The Lady Falcons are 6-3-1 this season and went 11-10-2 last year.

Braswell opens 8-5A play next Friday against Little Elm. The Bengals are 3-3-2 this season while the Lady Bengals are 4-6-1.

Argyle will have to wait a few more weeks for its district slate to begin. The Eagles and Lady Eagles begin District 8-4A play on Friday, Feb. 14 at home against Decatur.

REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.

