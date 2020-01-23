District play is right around the corner for a majority of Denton-area soccer teams.
The Guyer boys and girls will both begin District 5-6A play on Friday night against Keller Central. The Lady Wildcats are 5-1-1 and coming off a trip to the area round of the playoffs last year.
Mandy Hall leads the Lady Wildcats in her third season as head coach. Hall is 39-10-4 in three years at the helm. On the pitch, Guyer is led by Louisiana-Lafayette commits Hailey Lander and Gabi Placke.
The boys will be at home on Friday night with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. The girls will be on the road and will also start at 7:30 p.m.
Elsewhere across the area, Ryan, Denton and Lake Dallas start District 8-5A play next Tuesday night. The Raiders will host the Broncos while the Lady Raiders will be on the road at Denton.
Denton is 4-4-2 this season while Ryan is 1-5-1. On the girls side, the Lady Raiders are 2-2-1. The Lady Broncos sport a 4-4-1 mark.
Lake Dallas begins 8-5A play next Tuesday against Justin Northwest. The Lady Falcons are 6-3-1 this season and went 11-10-2 last year.
Braswell opens 8-5A play next Friday against Little Elm. The Bengals are 3-3-2 this season while the Lady Bengals are 4-6-1.
Argyle will have to wait a few more weeks for its district slate to begin. The Eagles and Lady Eagles begin District 8-4A play on Friday, Feb. 14 at home against Decatur.