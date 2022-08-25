We are now just a couple of days out from North Texas' season opener against UTEP on Saturday night in El Paso.
UNT fans have been optimistic about the Mean Green's prospects this year as picks roll in for the Get Your Rear on the Record contest.
We have 80 entries so far, including six readers who have the Mean Green winning at least 10 games, a milestone UNT hasn't reached since 1977.
Here is where we stand. If you haven't sent in a guess yet, email your pick at bvito@dentonrc.com.
11-3 – Taylor James
10-4 – Fidel Lozano, Tony DeSousa, Rex Winn
10-3 – Scott Cass
10-2 – Taylor James
9-4 – Joe Holland, Brian Dixon, Dillon Lovelace, Dustin Lowe, Ryan Cruz, Tyler Eveleth, Scott Davis
8-5 – Thomas Coe, Robert Botts, Steven Hoyer, Scott Campbell, Zac Gutierrez, Jonathan Moreno, Bobby Gibbons, Zach Werblo, Cathy Wilkinson, Evan Frantum, Lee Hughes, Fred Schinderle, Rob McKinney, Michael Holt, Jason Howeth, Jeff Hill, Tom McKrackin, Jack Mitchell, Chris Houston
8-4 – Ed Collopy, Rob Hudnall, Steve Knowles, Steve Baker, Keith Kelly
7-6 – Brian Martin, Venson Herron, Tom Samuels, Jacob Flores, Brett Vito, John McDowell, Robert Botts, Jerid Wynn, John Lowe, Tony DeSousa, Brian Martin, John Lowe, Robert Bell, Steve Hammond, García Alejandro, Alec McKinley, Venson Herron, Von Eaglin, Jeff Withers
7-5 – Miles Meador, Jacob Flores, David Barnes, James W. Smith, Johnny Wilson, Harry Miers, Scott Robertson
6-7 – Bill Kenney, Mark Miller, Mike Jackson, Craig L., Sanoe Valente, Adam Rosenfield
6-6 – Nathan Hansard
5-7 – Gavin Doolittle, Jason L, Jared Morris, Jim Schaeffer, Ben Gooding, Cliff Scott, Mike Moss
3-9 – Kane Pritchard, Ryan Munthe
2-10 – Tony Barone
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
