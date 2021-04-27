Six Denton-area softball teams will begin their playoff treks this week in the bi-district round.
Guyer, Lake Dallas, Argyle, Aubrey, Krum and Pilot Point will all look to take the first step in punching their ticket to the state final in Austin.
At Guyer, the Lady Wildcats will take on Hebron in a best-of-three series in the Class 6A Region I bi-district round. Game 1 is slated for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Hebron. First pitch for Game 2 is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Guyer.
Game 3, if necessary, would be at 11 a.m. Saturday back at Guyer.
Lake Dallas is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016, and the Lady Falcons will meet Aledo in the Class 5A Region I bi-district round.
Lake Dallas and Aledo will play a doubleheader on Friday in Aledo, with Game 1 at 10 a.m. and Game 2 at 2 p.m. A third game, if necessary, would be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lake Dallas.
Krum will square off against Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis in a one-game Class 4A Region I bi-district series at 6 p.m. on Friday at Boyd High School. The Lady Cats went 9-3 in the highly competitive District 7-4A, finishing third.
Argyle, meanwhile, won the 7-4A title on Monday night, dispatching Decatur 3-0 in a tiebreaker game.
The Lady Eagles will play Fort Worth Carter-Riverside at 7 p.m. on Friday at Argyle in a one-game bi-district series.
Also in 4A, the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals will play Kennedale in the 4A Region II bi-district round. Game 1 of that series is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday in Aubrey.
Game 2 will be at noon on Saturday in Kennedale, with Game 3 immediately following, if necessary.
Pilot Point rounds out the list of local softball teams competing in the playoffs. The Lady Bearcats play Keene in a single-game Class 3A Region II bi-district series.
First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Haltom High School.