When the early signing period arrived back in December, Guyer's football players found themselves preparing for the Class 6A Division II championship game.
Instead of publicly inking their national letters of intent like so many other local athletes, Guyer decided to put off the ceremony until National Signing Day on Wednesday.
"I appreciate those guys because [early] signing day was during the week of the state championship game," Guyer head football coach John Walsh said. "I offered a ceremony for every one of them because it's a special day, but they all opted out. They wanted to keep the main thing the main thing for the team."
And, perhaps ironically, the Wildcats were forced to wait one more day after the ceremony was moved to Thursday due to forecasted winter weather.
But now, the wait is finally over.
Nineteen Guyer athletes put pen to paper on Thursday morning, including seven members of the Wildcats' football team that finished as the 6A Division II runner-up.
"I get the pleasure of watching these athletes who have signed play either football, volleyball or basketball at Crownover or Harpool Middle School," Walsh said. "To see them grow up into young men and young ladies and get to fulfill their dream of playing their sport beyond high school is special.
"They're going to be great ambassadors for Guyer High School across the nation. I'm really proud."
Outside of football, Guyer's second-largest signing class came from girls soccer.
The Lady Wildcats sent five players to the collegiate level, although Arizona signee Sami Hauk does not currently play for Guyer's school team.
Allie Lyons, Madison Parks, Kaylen McNatt and Mariella Stephens are Guyer's four signees representing the Lady Wildcats on the pitch. Guyer girls soccer coach Mandy Hall spoke highly of each one during the ceremony, adding they all contribute something unique to the team.
"I've been here for three of their four years, so just seeing the work they've put in — it's cool to watch them develop and grow on and off the field," Hall said. "It's just an exciting time. It makes the whole program proud to have them represent us at the next level."
Lyons will play for UNT's storied soccer program just up the road, which is Hall's alma mater. The Mean Green won their third straight Conference USA tournament title last November.
Parks signed with Northwestern State. McNatt inked with Lubbock Christian, while Stephens signed with Arkansas at Little Rock.
In total, 29 Denton ISD athletes from across Guyer, Braswell and Ryan were celebrated at signing day ceremonies on Wednesday and Thursday.
Braswell had seven signees — three in football, two in baseball, one in softball and one in girls basketball.
Arturo Ramirez, Chatavies Johnson and Ben Blackmore represented the Bengals' football team, which just completed its most successful season in program history.
Ramirez signed with Washington and Lee, while Johnson inked with Navarro. Blackmore signed with the Colorado School of Mines.
Braswell's other signees included Nick Perry and Dane Jones for baseball, Brooke Wachtel for softball and Tiarah Starks for girls basketball.
Ryan's three signees were all members of the Raiders' football team that finished as the Class 5A Division I runner-up.
DJ Allen signed with Midwestern State. Dorian Anderson inked with UT Permian Basin and Tomas Hernandez signed with Texas Wesleyan.
Outside of Denton ISD, athletes from Lake Dallas, Argyle and Sanger were also celebrated at signing day festivities.
Lake Dallas had three signees (Kellen Culberson, football, Stephen F. Austin; Connor Perry, baseball, UT Dallas; Karina De Paoli, girls soccer, Arkansas at Little Rock).
Argyle sent four players to the next level.
Braiden Rexroat, a Class 4A all-state football selection, signed with Benedictine College. The Lady Eagles' girls soccer team had two signees in Kiernyn Land and Cortlynn Boone.
Land inked with Austin College, while Boone signed with McMurry University.
Argyle's Hannah Wood signed with Harding University in girls golf.
Sanger offensive lineman Braden Harris rounded out local signees, inking with UT Permian Basin.
Denton-area signees
Guyer
Football
Chett Beach, San Diego Mesa College
Kaedric Cobbs, UTSA
Devin Goree, Missouri State
Trace Jewell, Navy
Grant Mahon, Oklahoma State
Seth Meador, Air Force
Jordan Thorne, Navarro
Girls basketball
Morgan Helgesen, UT Permian Basin
Girls soccer
Allie Lyons, UNT
Madison Parks, Northwestern State
Kaylen McNatt, Lubbock Christian
Mariella Stephens, Arkansas at Little Rock
Sami Hauk, Arizona
Baseball
Cam Thrailkill, Navarro
Tyler Jarrett, Frank Phillips College
Track
Mikal Berry, Fort Scott Community College
Water polo
Kylee Noble, Austin College
Girls golf
Julianna Washka, Missouri Southern State
Tennis
Mimi Li, Collin County Community College
Braswell
Football
Arturo Ramirez, Washington and Lee
Chatavies Johson, Navarro
Ben Blackmore, Colorado School of Mines
Baseball
Nick Perry, Grayson Community College
Dane Jones, LeTourneau University
Softball
Brooke Wachtel, Northwest Kansas Technical College
Girls basketball
Tiarah Starks, South Plains College
Ryan
Football
DJ Allen, Midwestern State
Dorian Anderson, UT Permian Basin
Tomas Hernandez, Texas Wesleyan
Lake Dallas
Football
Kellen Culberson, Stephen F. Austin
Girls soccer
Karina De Paoli, Arkansas at Little Rock
Baseball
Connor Perry, UT Dallas
Argyle
Football
Braiden Rexroat, Benedictine College
Girls soccer
Kiernyn Land, Austin College
Cortlynn Boone, McMurry University
Girls golf
Hannah Wood, Harding University
Sanger
Football
Braden Harris, UT Permian Basin