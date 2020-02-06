200206_drc_sp_GuyerSigning_2.JPG
Guyer High School student athletes gather together with friends, family and classmates to celebrate Signing Day at Guyer High School, Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Denton, Texas.

 Jeff Woo

When the early signing period arrived back in December, Guyer's football players found themselves preparing for the Class 6A Division II championship game.

Instead of publicly inking their national letters of intent like so many other local athletes, Guyer decided to put off the ceremony until National Signing Day on Wednesday.

"I appreciate those guys because [early] signing day was during the week of the state championship game," Guyer head football coach John Walsh said. "I offered a ceremony for every one of them because it's a special day, but they all opted out. They wanted to keep the main thing the main thing for the team."

And, perhaps ironically, the Wildcats were forced to wait one more day after the ceremony was moved to Thursday due to forecasted winter weather. 

But now, the wait is finally over.

Nineteen Guyer athletes put pen to paper on Thursday morning, including seven members of the Wildcats' football team that finished as the 6A Division II runner-up.

Guyer's Kaedric Cobbs signs his National Letter of Intent with The University of Texas at San Antonio to go to school and play football during a post Signing Day celebration at Guyer High School, Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Denton, Texas.

"I get the pleasure of watching these athletes who have signed play either football, volleyball or basketball at Crownover or Harpool Middle School," Walsh said. "To see them grow up into young men and young ladies and get to fulfill their dream of playing their sport beyond high school is special.

"They're going to be great ambassadors for Guyer High School across the nation. I'm really proud."

Outside of football, Guyer's second-largest signing class came from girls soccer.

The Lady Wildcats sent five players to the collegiate level, although Arizona signee Sami Hauk does not currently play for Guyer's school team.

Allie Lyons, Madison Parks, Kaylen McNatt and Mariella Stephens are Guyer's four signees representing the Lady Wildcats on the pitch. Guyer girls soccer coach Mandy Hall spoke highly of each one during the ceremony, adding they all contribute something unique to the team. 

"I've been here for three of their four years, so just seeing the work they've put in — it's cool to watch them develop and grow on and off the field," Hall said. "It's just an exciting time. It makes the whole program proud to have them represent us at the next level."

Lyons will play for UNT's storied soccer program just up the road, which is Hall's alma mater. The Mean Green won their third straight Conference USA tournament title last November.

Parks signed with Northwestern State. McNatt inked with Lubbock Christian, while Stephens signed with Arkansas at Little Rock.

In total, 29 Denton ISD athletes from across Guyer, Braswell and Ryan were celebrated at signing day ceremonies on Wednesday and Thursday. 

Braswell had seven signees — three in football, two in baseball, one in softball and one in girls basketball.

Arturo Ramirez, Chatavies Johnson and Ben Blackmore represented the Bengals' football team, which just completed its most successful season in program history.

Ramirez signed with Washington and Lee, while Johnson inked with Navarro. Blackmore signed with the Colorado School of Mines. 

Braswell's other signees included Nick Perry and Dane Jones for baseball, Brooke Wachtel for softball and Tiarah Starks for girls basketball.

Ryan's three signees were all members of the Raiders' football team that finished as the Class 5A Division I runner-up.

DJ Allen signed with Midwestern State. Dorian Anderson inked with UT Permian Basin and Tomas Hernandez signed with Texas Wesleyan. 

Outside of Denton ISD, athletes from Lake Dallas, Argyle and Sanger were also celebrated at signing day festivities.

Lake Dallas had three signees (Kellen Culberson, football, Stephen F. Austin; Connor Perry, baseball, UT Dallas; Karina De Paoli, girls soccer, Arkansas at Little Rock).

Argyle sent four players to the next level.

Braiden Rexroat, a Class 4A all-state football selection, signed with Benedictine College. The Lady Eagles' girls soccer team had two signees in Kiernyn Land and Cortlynn Boone.

Land inked with Austin College, while Boone signed with McMurry University. 

Argyle's Hannah Wood signed with Harding University in girls golf. 

Sanger offensive lineman Braden Harris rounded out local signees, inking with UT Permian Basin. 

Denton-area signees

Guyer

Football

Chett Beach, San Diego Mesa College

Kaedric Cobbs, UTSA

Devin Goree, Missouri State

Trace Jewell, Navy

Grant Mahon, Oklahoma State

Seth Meador, Air Force

Jordan Thorne, Navarro

Girls basketball

Morgan Helgesen, UT Permian Basin

Girls soccer

Allie Lyons, UNT

Madison Parks, Northwestern State

Kaylen McNatt, Lubbock Christian

Mariella Stephens, Arkansas at Little Rock

Sami Hauk, Arizona

Baseball

Cam Thrailkill, Navarro

Tyler Jarrett, Frank Phillips College

Track

Mikal Berry, Fort Scott Community College 

Water polo

Kylee Noble, Austin College

Girls golf

Julianna Washka, Missouri Southern State

Tennis

Mimi Li, Collin County Community College

Braswell

Football

Arturo Ramirez, Washington and Lee

Chatavies Johson, Navarro

Ben Blackmore, Colorado School of Mines

Baseball

Nick Perry, Grayson Community College

Dane Jones, LeTourneau University

Softball

Brooke Wachtel, Northwest Kansas Technical College

Girls basketball

Tiarah Starks, South Plains College

Ryan

Football

DJ Allen, Midwestern State

Dorian Anderson, UT Permian Basin

Tomas Hernandez, Texas Wesleyan

Lake Dallas

Football

Kellen Culberson, Stephen F. Austin 

Girls soccer

Karina De Paoli, Arkansas at Little Rock

Baseball

Connor Perry, UT Dallas

Argyle

Football

Braiden Rexroat, Benedictine College

Girls soccer

Kiernyn Land, Austin College

Cortlynn Boone, McMurry University

Girls golf

Hannah Wood, Harding University 

Sanger

Football

Braden Harris, UT Permian Basin 

REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.

