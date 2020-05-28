One of the North Texas football program’s biggest selling points in recruiting has sat empty the last few weeks.
Not a single prospect has walked through the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility since the spread of the coronavirus shut down the world of college athletics in March.
The NCAA handed down a decision Wednesday that ensured that won’t change any time soon. The organization extended the recruiting dead period for all sports through June 31.
The ruling effectively wiped out in-person summer recruiting for college football programs across the country.
Division I Council Coordination Committee extends recruiting dead period: https://t.co/kxNibUf3B2 pic.twitter.com/0cRcTbrxQp— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) May 27, 2020
The decision will hurt all programs but seems particularly ill-timed for UNT.
The school opened its $16 million indoor venue in the fall.
“We are in a market where there is a lot of talent, but there are a lot of people recruiting that talent, including some of the best programs around the country with some of the best facilities,” UNT athletic director Wren Baker said in the days leading up to the school opening the facility last fall. “Not having an indoor [facility] previously was an issue. We have gone from not having one to having one that is as a good as any in the country.”
The facility is still a big selling point for UNT, perhaps one of the biggest following a tough 4-8 season. The Mean Green missed the postseason for the first time in four seasons last fall.
UNT has put out a handful of videos on Twitter highlighting its indoor facility and Apogee Stadium, the program’s home stadium that opened in 2011.
The Mean Green will rely on those visual tours more than ever during a recruiting season unlike any other UNT’s staff has been a part of.
UNT’s location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has long been an advantage. The Mean Green’s staff does most of its recruiting in the metroplex. There is normally a steady stream of prospects visiting the school and touring its facilities when NCAA rules allow it throughout the year.
The shutdown has stopped UNT from showing players around its indoor venue and Apogee.
UNT coach Seth Littrell credited Luke Walerius, the program’s chief of staff, for finding ways to reach recruits early on during the shutdown.
“Luke gets online and plays Madden with them and says he hands out Ls left and right,” Littrell said of the popular video game. “You find different ways to interact with them.”
Elgin linebacker Willie Simmons III committed to UNT this spring without ever setting foot on campus. He didn’t have a chance to tour UNT’s indoor venue or Apogee but saw them online.
“Facilities were the biggest factor,” Simmons said. “I have watched a lot of videos and seen how clean and nice everything is. I can’t wait to go up there. I love looking at the indoor facility.”
UNT will look to add a few more players like Simmons with a similar approach over the next few weeks while putting together its class that currently includes six players.
Aledo defensive end Chris Wright was the last player to commit to UNT back on May 4. The Mean Green finished with the third-ranked class in Conference USA in 2020, according to 247Sports and has the league’s fourth-ranked class so far this year.
UTSA, Rice and Louisiana Tech have the top three classes in C-USA and like UNT are members of the league’s West Division.
UNT has fared well in recruiting the last few years and had C-USA’s top class for several weeks heading into signing day last February before Florida Atlantic vaulted to No. 1. Charlotte added highly regarded Carthage tackle Ty’kieast Crawford in April and claimed the No. 2 spot.
The Mean Green are well on their way to putting together a solid 2021 class. They’ll just have to continue building it without having the opportunity to show off their indoor venue or Apogee for at least a few more weeks.