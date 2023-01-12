Pro basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, right, answered questions from St. Philip’s School students, including Miriam Anfield, as he sat down for a fireside chat during the 22nd Annual Destiny Award Luncheon at the Hyatt Regency Dallas on Feb. 23.
Shaquille O’Neal made good on his bet. He ate the frog legs.
O’Neal, the legendary NBA star and sports commentator, downed a plate of fried frog legs Thursday on TNT’s Inside the NBA.
O’Neal lost a bet with TNT colleague Ernie Johnson. O’Neal predicted that the TCU Horned Frogs would defeat Johnson’s alma mater, Georgia, in the College Football Playoff championship game. TCU lost 65-7.
“I’m a man of my word,” O’Neal told viewers.
Well, yeah. Kind of. On the same show Tuesday, O’Neal tried a fake-out. He claimed a plate of fried meat was frog legs, but colleague Adam Lefkoe called him out, confirming the dish was chicken.
On Thursday, Johnson, wearing a Georgia football helmet, delivered the dish in front of O’Neal, who was wearing a purple suit, likely in support of TCU.
O’Neal tore into the plate and devoured the legs.
To verify, he showed the fried crust crumbs in his teeth to the studio camera and mumbled: “I just want to let y’all know these frog legs [are] good. These are the best frog legs I’ve had ... ever.”
