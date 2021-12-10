The Texas Girls Coaches Association has announced its 2021 all-state volleyball teams, and seven Denton-area athletes made the cut.
Aubrey junior Sydney Garrison and senior Gracie Bell were named to the Class 4A all-state squad along with the Argyle senior duo of Jessie Moore and Jada Price. Krum senior Sydney Martin and Sanger senior Lindzi Thomas were also named all-state in 4A.
Guyer junior Kyndal Stowers was named to the Class 6A all-state team.
The TGCA also announced its all-star teams, and Garrison was named to the 1A-4A All-Star Red team.
All seven of those athletes were instrumental in leading their teams to this year’s postseason. Garrison and Bell engineered the Lady Chaparrals’ run to the Class 4A Region II final. Garrison finished with 501 kills, giving her 500 or more kills in three straight seasons. She also had 359 digs and 59 blocks. Bell also had a tremendous season, finishing her varsity career with 3,561 assists.
Moore and Price were key cogs in the Lady Eagles’ run to the Region I final under first-year coach Taryn Hill. Moore finished with 247 kills while Price added 682 digs and 41 aces to lead an otherwise young roster on its deep playoff run.
Martin helped lift Krum to the third round after the Lady Cats finished fourth in district play. She finished with 478 digs and was named the District 7-4A libero of the year for the second year in a row. Sanger’s Thomas had 402 kills, 17 blocks, and 45 aces while leading fourth-place Sanger to the third round. That playoff run included a massive upset of Kennedale in their playoff opener.
Not to be outdone, Stowers had a monster season for Guyer. The Lady Wildcats’ sensation finished with a team-high 533 kills and 516 digs.
