As Ryan players sat in a circle after finishing the outdoor portion of Day 1 of fall practice, coaches made the typical first practice announcements about paperwork and t-shirt sizes. Important, though mundane.
Then, coach Dave Henigan wrapped up with some words of wisdom before players when off to work outs and team meetings. He acknowledged the group’s ultimate goal — to win every game it plays — but said it was the last time he would mention it all season as the Raiders instead hone in on each individual week and practice.
It’s a tactic which has helped the Raiders win 48 consecutive district games since 2015, including an undefeated state title season in 2020. They will bank on its continued success this fall.
“Getting everybody back together and just establishing the work ethic,” said Henigan of his biggest point of emphasis. “Making sure they understand how important practice is, not putting the cart in front of the horse. The work comes first.”
After the latest round of realignment, Ryan will face some tough challenges to preserve its district win streak. The Raiders were ranked No. 2 in all of Class 5A Division I by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, but share District 3-5A with No. 3 Aledo and No. 18 Burleson Centennial. The former is freshly promoted from 5A-DII and has the most all-time state championships of any team in the state with 10.
It all amounts to a fascinating season set to kick off Aug. 25 when Ryan takes on New Braunfels at Crusader Stadium in Belton. Although Ryan returns just half of its starters from last year’s 12-2 campaign, it has several key pieces on both sides poised to spearhead another strong season.
Look no further than five-star linebacker Anthony Hill, last season’s Denton Record-Chronicle All-Area Defensive Player of the Year. Hill announced his commitment to Texas A&M over the weekend after posting 131 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, eight sacks and two interceptions last season. He was also a key piece of the Raiders’ 2020 state championship team, racking up 105 tackles and 11 tackles for loss as a sophomore.
Hill said he wanted to get his commitment out of the way before starting camp so he can focus on the season ahead.
“I feel like it was really big to focus on my senior year and get ready for the team. Just being around them and trying to win another state championship,” Hill said. “It’s a little different because this is my last one. There aren’t any more first days in high school, so it’s pretty crazy just talking to the young guys and trying to get them ready for the season.”
Beyond Hill, Ryan boasts three more players committed to Power Five conference teams. Four-star defensive back Chance Rucker is committed to Michigan State, while four-star running back Kalib Hicks has pledged to Oklahoma and three-star wide receiver Jordyn Bailey is committed to TCU. Not to mention some talented lower-level commits such as offensive lineman Kolt De La Torre (Stephen F. Austin), defensive back Kaden Kelly (Sam Houston State) as well as uncommitted quarterback Khalon Davis, who earned an invite to this year's Blue-Gray All-American Bowl on Monday.
Those players headline a stacked senior class set to guide the Raiders through their latest slate.
“My main goal is to win state this year,” Hill said. “[That will take] a lot of leadership. We have a lot of seniors this year, so I feel like we should have some good leaders. It’s a really solid core.
“We’ve all pretty much been together since freshman year, so this is our last ride.”
Rucker was stout in coverage during Monday’s practice with a pass breakup, while Hill was often well-positioned in the heart of the defense during the 7-on-7 portion. Davis showcased his arm and legs with some sharp throws on drop backs and rollouts, and De La Torre led the way in several offensive line drills. Junior defensive back Tyrese Weaver had some strong moments in coverage as well.
A few former players were in attendance for the practice, too, in Henigan’s son, Seth, and 2021 graduate Brock Kennedy, who were both part of the Raiders’ 2020 state championship team.
With Monday’s practice being an important step in the season, Henigan was pleased by what he saw from his players.
“All in all, I thought the kids were locked in, good retention from a mental standpoint,” Henigan said. “We just want to continue to get better, improve every day and reestablish the things we built on during the spring and summer.”
