The standard of excellence at Ryan is evident the moment one walks through the doors of the program’s West Fieldhouse.
Seven display cases split into two columns line the entryway, each holding a single trophy commemorating three state championships and four runner-up finishes spanning the last 21 seasons. The pedestals’ alignment guides the eye to 12 words inscribed in white on the navy-colored back wall — “Winning is not a sometime thing. It’s an all the time thing.”
That axiom has been about as close to true as it gets in high school football over Ryan’s last seven seasons. During that span, the Raiders have compiled a 97-7 record, won all 48 of their district contests and lost just one regular season game. They finished as the 2019 state runners-up and won it all in 2020 with a perfect 15-0 record.
Ryan is sticking to the same standard of perfection this year when it will face fresh challenges in a new district.
“It’s been a 20-something-year tradition here where that’s the expectation. That’s who we are,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “That’s the expectation every year. Fair or unfair, realistic or unrealistic. When you sign up to play here, you sign up to coach here, the expectation is to win.
“Our kids get that. Really, it’s about taking care of what’s going on in front of you every single day, improving and having the right mentality. Then those things typically will take care of themselves.”
As the Raiders’ latest state title pursuit nears its start, they have plenty of top-level talent to lead the way.
On the offensive side, quarterback Khalon Davis, running back Kalib Hicks, wide receiver Jordyn Bailey and offensive lineman Kolt De La Torre are among seven returning starters expected to anchor the team.
Hicks, a four-star recruit who is committed to Oklahoma, ran for 1,448 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. Bailey, a three-star TCU commit, led the receiving corps with 65 catches for 723 yards and six touchdowns.
De La Torre, a two-time all-area honoree, played a key role in Ryan’s potent offense and committed to Stephen F. Austin this summer. Davis, who has an offer from Navy, pulled the strings to the tune of 1,993 passing yards and 19 touchdowns last season while completing just over 67% of his passes.
Heading into his second season as the starting quarterback, Davis feels more comfortable with a year of experience under his belt and said leadership from seniors like himself will be crucial to the team’s success.
“Just senior leaders to do our job and be disciplined with edge, that’s our main goal,” Davis said. “All we have to do is be disciplined, compete and play the Ryan Raider way.”
Defensively, there is much less continuity aside from a few top prospects. Just four starters return, leaving some potential for growing pains early in the season with young players stepping into larger roles.
The secondary in particular saw some key losses with defensive backs James Lundy, Garyreon Robinson and Austin Jordan all graduating. The trio combined for 128 total tackles, 17 pass breakups and seven interceptions last season, leaving the defensive backfield without some proven contributors.
“I look for [the offense] to hopefully carry a young defense, at least early, until they get an opportunity to get their feet under them,” Henigan said. “We could start three sophomores in the secondary. There’s a pretty good chance we’ll start two. We’ll have some youth back there that’ll need some time to grow up.
“All those kids are good players. They just haven’t played on Friday night yet.”
The following is a look at the Raiders heading into the 2022 season.
As for the defense’s top returners, it all starts with linebacker Anthony Hill. The Texas A&M commit is the top-ranked senior linebacker in the nation and has been a key piece of the Raiders’ defense for the last two years. He racked up 93 solo tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, eight sacks and two interceptions in 2021 to earn all-area defensive player of the year honors.
The other three holdovers include defensive lineman MarQuice Hill II, defensive back Kaden Kelly, a Sam Houston State commit, and four-star cornerback Chance Rucker, a Michigan State commit. All three head into their senior seasons after playing key roles on defense a year ago.
Anthony Hill has embraced a leadership role on the defense, providing some of his less experienced peers with guidance when needed.
“I feel like we’re going to have a little period where we’re learning because we have a lot of young guys, but we have a chance to be an elite defense,” Anthony Hill said. “I’ve been trying to help them with little stuff, clean up their foot work and little stuff like that. Then just telling them to compete, that’s the biggest part. Just compete and it’s going to show out.”
As Ryan readies to kick off a new season, some tough tests stand in the way of its pursuit of perfection.
It opens the season with a neutral site game against New Braunfels, a Class 6A school which returns 12 starters after going 9-3 last season and advancing to the second round of the playoffs. Its playoff loss came against eventual 6A Division II state champion Austin Westlake.
The Raiders then have another neutral site contest as they travel to Shreveport, La., to face Bryant, one of the top high school football teams in Arkansas. The Hornets have won four consecutive state championships in the state’s largest classification and lost three total games over those seasons. One came last year in a 24-21 defeat to Longview, a team Ryan knocked off twice last season.
From that point on, the Raiders will put their lengthy district win streak on the line against what is expected to be a competitive group. Coming in at No. 2 itself, Ryan gets two more of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s top-ranked 5A-DI teams in the state over a three-week span. It will travel to face No. 18 Burleson Centennial on Oct. 7, then return home for an Oct. 21 game against No. 3 Aledo with a bye week in between.
Between a stacked schedule and inexperience on the defensive side, the Raiders have some challenges in the way of upholding their standard of perfection. Still, the veteran core is accustomed to high expectations and focused on taking the season one week at a time.
“There’s no pressure. I feel like we’ve been through a lot as a team, so that’s just the expectation we have and everybody should have,” Anthony Hill said. “I’m excited, but I’m not really looking at it as that. We’re just trying to take it game by game.”
