Each year, the Denton Record-Chronicle’s sports staff, in consultation with local coaches, selects standout players for its All-Area football team, looking at the 11 area schools we cover.
This season, 10 players from Guyer High School were named to the team. The Wildcats advanced to the Class 6A Division II semifinal for the second consecutive season and finished the year 11-3 overall.
Co-Defensive MVP
Cooper Lanz, DE, Sr.
Lanz was a wrecking ball on Guyer’s defensive line, and he was one of the reasons the Wildcats made a return trip to the state semifinal for the second straight year. The Baylor signee led Guyer with 100 tackles, made 30 tackles for loss and racked up 14 sacks. He also forced two fumbles in the state semifinal against Cedar Hill.
First-Team Offense
Eli Stowers, QB, Sr.
The Texas A&M signee led Guyer back to the state semifinal for the second straight year despite coming off major knee surgery. Stowers threw for 2,489 yards and 18 touchdowns while also running for 1,078 yards and 18 scores.
BJ Phillips, RB, Jr.
The District 5-6A first-team selection led Guyer in rushing, scampering for 1,378 yards and 22 touchdowns on 246 carries. Phillips averaged 5.6 yards per carry and played a key role in leading the Wildcats back to the playoffs.
Gabe Blair, OL, Sr.
One of the most dominant offensive linemen over the last few years, Blair capped his high school career by helping Guyer get back to the state semifinal. The North Texas signee was also tabbed to the District 5-6A first team.
Michael Mayfield, K, Sr.
Mayfield was named the District 5-6A Special Teams Player of the Year. He played a key role for the Wildcats while converting all 66 of his PATs. He was also 14-for-17 on field goals and nailed a 56-yard field goal in a win over Little Elm.
First-Team Defense
Deuce Harmon, DB, Sr.
Harmon was one of the most electric playmakers in the Denton area before the All-American was lost for the season due to a back injury. The Texas A&M signee intercepted four passes and returned two of them for touchdowns while helping lead Guyer to the playoffs.
Marquan Pope, DB, Jr.
Pope emerged as a playmaker in Guyer’s secondary, especially during the Wildcats’ playoff run. The second-team District 5-6A pick intercepted four passes during the postseason and returned one for a touchdown in the bi-district round.
Second-Team
Offense
Knox Boyd, OL, Sr.: Charlotte signee
Defense
Rowan Briggs, DL, Jr.: 67 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 24 QB pressures
Jaden Fugett, DB, Sr.: 24 total tackles, 4 INTs, 3 fumble recoveries