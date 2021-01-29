Each year, the Denton Record-Chronicle’s sports staff, in consultation with local coaches, selects standout players for its All-Area football team, looking at the 11 area schools we cover.
This season, 12 players from Argyle High School, including Argyle's coach, Todd Rodgers, were named to the team. The Eagles captured their second state championship in school history, beating Lindale to win the Class 4A Division title.
Quarterback of the Year
CJ Rogers, QB, Sr.
Rogers guided Argyle to just its second state championship in school history, combining for 55 total touchdowns to lead the Eagles to a perfect 16-0 season. The District 7-4A Division I MVP threw for 3,414 yards and 48 touchdowns while throwing only four interceptions. He also ran for 146 yards and seven scores.
Co-Newcomer of the Year
Jett Copeland, DB, Jr.
Copeland emerged as one of the Denton-area’s lockdown defensive backs in his first season on Argyle’s varsity team. The junior started all 16 games at corner and made a huge impact while finishing with six interceptions, 60 tackles, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and nine tackles for loss.
Co-Coach of the Year
Todd Rodgers
Argyle left no doubt about who the best team in Class 4A Division I was, as Rodgers guided the Eagles to their second state championship in school history. Under Rodgers’ leadership, Argyle completed a perfect 16-0 campaign with an average margin of victory of 32.6 points.
First-Team Offense
Cole Kirkpatrick, WR, Sr.
Kirkpatrick was undoubtedly one of the best receivers in Class 4A the past two years, and he showed why in his senior season. The District 7-4A Offensive Player of the Year, Kirkpatrick reeled in 69 catches for 1,301 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Jasper Lott, TE, Sr.
A mismatch for every team, the 6-5 tight end was a vital weapon for Argyle, especially in the red zone. The TCU signee snared 25 catches for 329 yards and nine touchdowns and helped lead the Eagles to the Class 4A Division I state championship.
Sheridan Wilson, OL, Jr.
Wilson operated opposite of teammate Jack Tucker at the right tackle spot, and he was equally as dominant. The District 7-4A Offensive Lineman of the Year holds multiple Division I offers and will be among the most highly recruited players in the area next fall.
Jack Tucker, OL, Sr.
Tucker anchored Argyle’s offensive line at left tackle and helped the Eagles average 444 yards and 48.1 points per game on its way to a state title. The Texas Tech signee was also a member of the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Whataburger Super Team.
First-Team Defense
Chase Bunnell, DL, Sr.
The Padilla Poll Class 4A Defensive Player of the Year, Bunnell made 24 tackles for loss and notched three sacks to go along with 89 total tackles, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. His all-around play made him one of the area’s top players.
Davis Elsey, LB, Sr.
The District 7-4A Co-Defensive Player of the Year, Elsey finished with 101 tackles and 13 tackles for loss while also posting seven sacks. Argyle surrendered only 15.5 points and 289 yards per game. Elsey was a key reason for the Eagles’ success.
Zach Stewart, DB, Sr.
Stewart was the Defensive MVP of Argyle’s 49-21 win over Lindale in the Class 4A Division I state title game. He also led the team in tackles with 104. Stewart was a unanimous District 7-4A first-team selection and ranked among the top players in the area.
Caden Dodson, P, Sr.
Dodson was a unanimous first team District 7-4A punter and was a vital asset to Argyle’s special teams unit. He routinely flipped the field to pin the Eagles’ opponents deep in their own territory on their way to the Class 4A Division I state championship.
Second-Team
Offense
Tito Byce, RB, Sr.: 123 carries, 988 yards, 18 TDs
Cash Walker, WR, Sr.: 32 catches, 885 yards, 13 TDs