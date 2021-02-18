This weekend was supposed to be the start of the third round of the girls basketball playoffs.
But due to a winter storm that walloped the entire state, Denton-area teams will just now be getting a chance to play their second round games.
And in the case of Krum, the Lady Bobcats still don’t even know who their opponent will be. Krum will play the winner of Iowa Park and Gatesville in the Class 4A Region I area round, but those two schools have still yet to play.
Four other Denton-area schools — Lake Dallas, Argyle, Sanger and Ponder — have all managed to finalize their area contests.
Argyle will play Graham at 3:30 on Friday at Aledo High School in the 4A Region I area round, per Argyle coach Chance Westmoreland. The Lady Eagles beat Benbrook 90-34 last week to claim the bi-district title.
Lake Dallas is slated to play Mansfield Timberview at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Irving High School. The Lady Falcons won the Class 5A Region I bi-district title last week, knocking off Aledo 64-35.
Sanger will play Dallas Pinkston at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Coppell High School’s main gym, according to Sanger coach Derek Hilliard. The Lady Indians did not play their bi-district game because their opponent, Uplift Summit International, forfeited.
After several scheduling changes, Ponder will play Pottsboro in the Class 3A Region II area round at 2 p.m. Saturday at Celina High School. The Lady Lions clobbered Dallas Madison 105-15 to win the bi-district title last week.