Zach Shepard

Sanger centerfielder Zach Shepard was a mainstay in the Indians' lineup this past spring.

And on Monday, the senior was named to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 4A all-state third team. 

Shepard batted .356 in 2021, tallying 11 RBIs while scoring 18 runs. He stole 17 bases and had an on-base plus slugging percentage of .803.

A District 9-4A first-team selection, Shepard was also selected to play in the North Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association all-star game.

The contest, which features some of the top players from across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, has been rescheduled for Wednesday night at UT Arlington's Clay Gould Ballpark.

REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.

