Sanger centerfielder Zach Shepard was a mainstay in the Indians' lineup this past spring.
And on Monday, the senior was named to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 4A all-state third team.
Shepard batted .356 in 2021, tallying 11 RBIs while scoring 18 runs. He stole 17 bases and had an on-base plus slugging percentage of .803.
A District 9-4A first-team selection, Shepard was also selected to play in the North Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association all-star game.
The contest, which features some of the top players from across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, has been rescheduled for Wednesday night at UT Arlington's Clay Gould Ballpark.