Sanger's Rylan Smart named Football Player of the Week By Reece Waddell Staff Writer reece.waddell@dentonrc.com Sep 16, 2021

Sanger's Rylan Smart has been named the Denton Record-Chronicle's Football Player of the Week, as voted on by DRC readers.

Smart received a whopping 51.3% of the total vote, garnering 578 of the 1,127 total ballots cast. Nominees were chosen based on their performances from the previous week's games.

The Indians' senior quarterback had a monster game last week in Sanger's 61-24 victory over Howe. Smart went 23-for-31 through the air, throwing for 374 yards and six touchdowns. Sanger racked up 582 total yards in the win, with Smart leading the way.

His efforts helped the Indians improve to 2-1 on the season ahead of their game this week against Mineral Wells.

Check back next Monday to vote on the DRC's next Football Player of the Week.

REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.