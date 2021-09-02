Player of the week
Sanger's Dewey Terreault is the Record-Chronicle's Football Player of the Week, as voted on by DRC readers. 

Terreault received 42.7% of the total vote, garnering 929 of the 2,176 ballots cast. Nominees were chosen based on their performances from the previous week's games. 

Terreault was outstanding in the Indians' 56-7 win over Benbrook last week. The senior receiver and defensive back hauled in five passes for 60 yards and a touchdown on offense.

On defense, Terreault recovered a fumble and ran it back for a touchdown.

Check back next Monday to vote on the DRC's next Football Player of the Week. 

REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.

