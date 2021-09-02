Sanger's Dewey Terreault named Record-Chronicle Football Player of the Week By Reece Waddell Staff Writer reece.waddell@dentonrc.com Reece Waddell Author email Sep 2, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Sanger's Dewey Terreault is the Record-Chronicle's Football Player of the Week, as voted on by DRC readers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sanger's Dewey Terreault has been named the Denton Record-Chronicle's Football Player of the Week, as voted on by DRC readers. Terreault received 42.7% of the total vote, garnering 929 of the 2,176 ballots cast. Nominees were chosen based on their performances from the previous week's games. Buy Now Dewey Terreault Al Key Terreault was outstanding in the Indians' 56-7 win over Benbrook last week. The senior receiver and defensive back hauled in five passes for 60 yards and a touchdown on offense.On defense, Terreault recovered a fumble and ran it back for a touchdown.Check back next Monday to vote on the DRC's next Football Player of the Week. REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reece Waddell Author email Follow Reece Waddell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Latest e-Edition Denton Record-Chronicle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Denton County magazine Best of Denton 2021 Find out if your favorites made the list. Categories include: Auto - Bars & Nightlife - Beauty Life & Fun - Eats - For the Home - Healthy Living Pets - Real Estate - Services - Shopping To subscribe, click here Subscribe to the DRC Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Advertising Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now. Best of the Blotter Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today! e-Edition Notifier Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now. High School Season Pass Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter. Coming this fall. Mean Green Spotlight Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today! News Updates Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Manage My Subscription Pay My Advertising Bill Search Denton record-Chronicle Archives Latest News Battle for Denton — Guyer and Ryan set for another epic rivalry clash on Friday Battle for Denton — Guyer and Ryan set for another epic rivalry clash on Friday Reece Waddell: Making a case for why Guyer will beat Ryan Steve Gamel: Making a case for why Ryan will beat Guyer UNT confident in secondary that is the biggest question for its defense entering season Denton looks to continue high-octane rushing attack against Chisolm Trail Get Your Rear on the Record contest update Sanger's Dewey Terreault named Record-Chronicle Football Player of the Week