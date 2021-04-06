Fourteen individuals and six relay teams from Sanger and Aubrey qualified for area at the District 9-4A championships last week.
Sanger had nine athletes move on, while Aubrey had five individuals plus five relay teams advance.
Sanger's area qualifiers included Omar Cruz, Korbin Shumate, Rylan Smart, Creed Carter, Zack Carter, Erin Goodfriend, Lindzi Thomas, Carly Schmucker and Lexi Martin.
Martin won the 9-4A title in the 400-meters, clocking a 1:01.68. Smart claimed gold in the discus, throwing 161-8.50. Creed Carter won the pole vault, clearing 11-6.
Sanger's Carly Schmucker finished tied for first in the high jump, leaping 5-2.
Aubrey's area qualifiers were Braylon Colgrove, Justin Gibby, Jett Runion, Joseph Gonzalez and Favor Odimba. The Chaparrals' 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams also moved on, as did the Lady Chaparrals' 4x100 and 4x200.
Colgrove qualified for the 100 and 200 individually, and he was also a member of the 4x100 and 4x400 relay. Odimba won the long jump, turning in a 15-8.75. She also took bronze in the 200, and was part of the Lady Chaparrals' 4x200 and 4x100 teams that moved on.
Sanger's boys and girls both finished fifth overall at the meet. The Indians scored 51.33 points, while the Lady Indians tallied 64. Aubrey's boys took fourth with 73 points, while the Lady Chaparrals were sixth with 44.33 points.
The area qualifiers will compete at the Class 4A Region II championships scheduled for Wednesday in Celina.
District 9-4A results
Boys 3,200
4. Omar Cruz, Sanger, 10:37.69
Girls 4x100
4. Aubrey (Maci Weatherby, Olivia Nkwodinma, Jenna Smith, Favor Odimba), 52.63
Boys 4x100
3. Aubrey (Semahj Brown, Braylon Colgrove, JJ Cooke, Justin Gibby), 44.88
Girls 800
3. Erin Goodfriend, Sanger, 2:25.82
Boys 800
2. Korbin Shumate, Sanger, 2:01.12
Boys 100
2. Braylon Colgrove, Aubrey, 10.94
Girls 4x200
4. Aubrey (Olivia Nkwodinma, June Chatterly, Maria Malonado, Favor Odimba), 1:50.41
Boys 4x200
4. Aubrey (Semahj Brown, JJ Cooke, Jett Runion, Kai Bagley), 1:33.41
Girls 400
1. Lexi Martin, Sanger, 1:01.68
Boys 400
2. Justin Gibby, Aubrey, 52.17
Girls 200
3. Favor Odimba, Aubrey, 26.57
Boys 200
2. Braylon Colgrove, Aubrey, 22.35
Girls 1,600
3. Erin Goodfriend, Sanger, 5:28.74
Boys 1,600
2. Korbin Shumate, Sanger, 4:33.71
3. Omar Cruz, Sanger, 4:39.26
Boys 4x400
4. Aubrey (Colton Jennings, JJ Cookie, Braylon Colgrove, Justin Gibby), 3:34.17
Girls discus
2. Lindzi Thomas, Sanger, 97-00
Boys discus
1. Rylan Smart, Sanger, 161-8.50
3. Joseph Gonzalez, Aubrey, 126-1.75
Girls high jump
T1. Carly Schmucker, Sanger, 5-02
Girls long jump
1. Favor Odimba, Aubrey, 15-8.75
Boys pole vault
1. Creed Carter, Sanger, 11-6
T2. Zack Carter, Sanger, 11-0
Boys shot put
3. Jett Runion, Aubrey, 48-9.50
4. Rylan Smart, Sanger 48-6