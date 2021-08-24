It’s year No. 3 of the Rocky Smart era at Sanger, and the turnaround the program experienced in Smart’s first two seasons were nothing short of spectacular — all while navigating a pandemic.
Going from 1-9 and winless in district play in 2019 to 8-2 in 2020 and making the playoffs is quite the jump at any level in Texas high school football.
But with winning comes increased expectations. So, what does Smart have for an encore in 2021?
“Obviously we hope to have another great season,” Smart said. “We definitely want to go from making the playoffs to winning playoff games. That’s a big goal, and a lot of factors go into that [such as] staying healthy and certain guys coming through that weren’t starters last year.”
What works in Sanger’s favor is the fact that many of this year’s starters were around for the 1-9 season in 2019 and have been able to grow within the system since then.
To have that growth, Smart says it starts with the players buying into what the coaches are teaching and getting the players to believe in themselves.
Those changes coupled with a full offseason and fall practice, Smart believes his team is further along than they were at this point last year. He also sees plenty of carryover from last year’s run and a team full confident players heading into the 2021 opener.
“They believe in their teammates, and we have big team unity,” Smart said. “That really makes a difference. Our kids aren’t scared to play hard, and they really play for each other.
“Several of our seniors and some juniors were on that 1-9 team, so they took as bad of beatings as you can take. They might even appreciate it more than some of our younger guys who haven’t had to go through a season like that. Our kids are excited to play everybody every week instead of just hoping we can compete. Now they’re excited to go compete. They expect to do well.”
A coach on the field
Smart’s son and the team’s starting senior quarterback, Rylan Smart, was part of that 2019 season and is viewed by the elder Smart as a coach on the field and an overall leader among his teammates.
“If he was one of our coaches, he’d know just as much any of them right now,” Rocky Smart said.
Rylan Smart had a solid season as a junior last year, compiling more than 2,300 total yards and 26 total touchdowns. His 2,075 passing yards were near the top of the Dallas-Fort Worth area leaderboard.
After some solid summer camps and individual workouts, Rylan is feeling ready and excited for the 2021 season. But like his dad, Rylan isn’t content with what was accomplished last year — both personally and as a team.
“For my team, I want to be the best leader I can, especially for those younger guys,” Rylan Smart said. “To be the best that I can be, it means coming in a little bit earlier before practice to get some extra throws and maybe calling some guys up to work with them to make sure we have things down.”
Being one of those leaders for Sanger is something Rylan relishes, and it is something he doesn’t take lightly entering his senior year with hopes of leaving the program with a winning culture and mindset.
“Being a quarterback is a very demanding position,” Rylan Smart said. “You have to know what everyone is doing. There’s more players than coaches on a team, so the more players you have that know everything and know what’s right can help lead other players.”
A like-minded goal
Both coach and quarterback feel a district championship is in reach heading into 2021.
Sanger’s lone district loss last year came against Aubrey, which finished 4-0 in district play, but both Rocky and Rylan feel the goal of a district title is attainable as part of the next step forward for the program.
“I think the goal every year is to win a district championship,” Rylan Smart said. “I think if we continue to get better and work hard that we’ll have a really good chance this year.”
Sanger opens the season at home on Friday against Benbrook.