When Ryan defensive tackle Mason Davis committed to Army on Tuesday, many Raider fans may have been wondering what the status was for his speedster twin brother, Michael.
After all, both seniors just wrapped up an official visit with the Black Knights, and both were blown away by the environment and a program that is clearly headed in the right direction under head coach Jeff Monken.
Just chalk it up to Michael needing a few extra days to decide.
The Raiders' versatile wide receiver announced Thursday via his Twitter account that he has committed to Army. The decision means that Ryan, the defending Class 5A Division I state champion, now has three athletes locked up before practices start on Monday.
Defensive back Austin Jordan committed to Texas on July 14.
"I'm definitely excited," Michael Davis said. "Once I went on that visit, it changed everything. The coaches and players made us feel like family. It was great — I didn't expect it to be like that. They blew it out of the water.
"[Being with my brother] is big for us. He's on defense, and I'm on offense, so I can watch him."
The Ryan coaching staff was extremely high on Davis going into last season because of his athleticism, size and versatility. The bulk of the passing game was focused on Billy Bowman Jr. (Oklahoma) and Ja'Tavion Sanders (Texas), but Davis still managed 17 receptions for 333 yards and four touchdowns.
One of those scores came in the 5A Division I title game against Cedar Park, where he caught two balls for 47 yards and juked a defender in the red zone en route to a 59-14 win.
Many believe the upcoming season will be Davis' breakout season, as three of Ryan's top targets were all lost to graduation. Ryan is the No. 1-ranked team in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 5A Division I preseason poll and opens the season on Aug. 28 against Longview.
"I looked up to Billy and Ja'Tavion, and now I just want to fill that role and a leadership role," Davis said. "They set a good example."
As for playing at the next level, Davis is excited about his chances.
The Black Knights finished 9-3 last season and made a bowl appearance in a tight 24-21 loss to West Virginia in the Autozone Liberty Bowl. That bowl loss was Army's first under Monken, who is headed into his eighth year at the helm and has led his program to bowl appearances in four out of the past five seasons.
Offensively, Army averaged 26.75 points per game last year, mostly by way of a ground game that amassed 3,276 rushing yards. Davis said the plan is to beef up the passing attack, which racked up just 537 yards a year ago.
"Right now, they're looking at me as a wide receiver, but things can definitely change," he said. "I'll play where they need me to play."