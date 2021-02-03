When Keithian "Bear" Alexander says he's going to do something, he follows through.
Back during the summer, the highly touted five-star defensive tackle surprised everyone with a series of tweets that hinted at his intentions to enroll at Ryan and play for the No. 1 team in Class 5A Division I. Though he had to wait a few months to be ruled eligible, all of that happened. And later, when he said after a playoff win over Longview that Ryan would win a state championship, he delivered on that promise, too.
On Wednesday, he followed through on another promise from three days earlier – announcing where he planned to play college football.
Alexander, a mammoth 6-3, 315-pound junior with more than 30 offers under his belt, announced via Twitter on National Signing Day that he is committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia was part of Alexander's Top 16 potential landing spots as of Dec. 20, along with the likes of Alabama, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Texas.
"In June of 2019, I had a camp at Georgia, and it already felt like a home away from home – especially with [defensive line coach Tray] Scott coaching me in 100-degree weather with a sweater on. That showed me he was willing to get the most out of his defensive tackles," Alexander said. "As I was coming closer to the decision, I knew the road was short. I went with what I know best, and the best decision was Georgia.
"It's a fresh start. I get to be a Texas kid and go to another state to compete and put on a show."
It's been a long road for Alexander, who wasn't even ruled eligible to play for Ryan until a midseason game against The Colony. Before that, he played sub-varsity as a sophomore at Skyline after transferring during the offseason. He was named the District 8-5A Division II Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a freshman at Terrell.
Everything fell into place at Ryan, as Alexander became an immediate disruptive force in the trenches while helping guide Ryan to a 15-0 record and 59-14 win over Cedar Park in the Class 5A Division I state title game. He finished with 11 tackles for loss and recorded six sacks to go along with 41 total tackles and will be among the state’s top players next year as a senior.
"I fit into their scheme; I should be able to come in and play right away," Alexander said. "We're going to hunt, and I feel like I can be very effective on that defensive line so that we can win it all."