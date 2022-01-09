The Bailey household made quite a few recruiting waves on Sunday afternoon.
It all started at 12:17 p.m. when former Ryan High School running back and University of Louisiana-Lafayette star Emani Bailey announced via his Twitter account that he is transferring to Texas Christian University for the upcoming season via the transfer portal. Twenty-four minutes later, his younger brother and current Ryan High wide receiver, Jordyn, also announced on Twitter his commitment to the Horned Frogs.
Jordyn, a junior, also had offers from North Texas, Houston, Memphis and Colorado, per 247Sports.
“I already had an offer from TCU, so one of the coaches had called me to talk,” Jordyn said. “That’s when he said he wanted my brother to come there. I told him, ‘Man, if you get my brother, you’ve got me.’ [Emani] decided to go into the portal, and the rest is history.
“It’s hard to relax. It’s hard to believe right now.”
Emani agreed, joking that the Bailey brothers plan to change the world.
“It’s a dream come true. This is something Jordyn and I have been talking about since we were little,” Emani said. “We grew up learning the game together, and now we have a chance to be on the same team together. It’s just too good to be true.”
Emani, a second-year freshman who last played for Ryan in 2019, rushed for 702 yards and eight touchdowns in two seasons at Louisiana. He played in just five games last season but didn’t lose a year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 blanket waiver. In three varsity seasons at Ryan, he rushed for 4,233 yards and 53 touchdowns. He also scored six times as a receiver out of the backfield.
He averaged no less than seven yards per carry in each of those seasons and saved his best season for last by rushing for 1,695 yards (10.5 yards per carry) and 24 touchdowns while guiding Ryan to the Class 5A Division I title game.
He never got a chance to play with his younger brother, though. Jordyn burst onto the scene as a sophomore in 2020, catching 31 balls for 510 yards and seven touchdowns as Ryan went 15-0 and won the Class 5A Division I state championship. He shouldered a heavier load in 2021, catching 65 passes for 723 yards and six scores. He also added a rushing touchdown.
Ryan advanced to the Region II final before losing to College Station.
“We are ready to put in the work. Emani has the chance to go show what he can really do,” Jordyn said. “This is so exciting. TCU was always at the top, but having Emani make his decision helped me go with my heart. Those Bailey boys got to stick together.”