Ryan coach Dave Henigan quickly corrected himself Monday when he accidentally referred to last week as a “week off” for the Raiders. It was a bye week because there wasn’t a game on the schedule, but make no mistake about it, Ryan was at practice every day preparing for what undoubtedly is the stretch run to its season.
“This is that time of the year where you want to begin that climb toward the end of the regular season and into the playoffs where you’re really starting to play your best football,” Henigan said. “We are playing better — every week.”
Henigan anticipates that to be the case again Thursday when the top-ranked Raiders (6-0, 4-0 District 5-5A Division I) host Frisco Heritage (3-5, 1-5) at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. This is the first-ever meeting between the two schools and one of three regular-season tilts left for Ryan, which then closes its stretch run with showdowns at Frisco Independence (3-3, 3-1) and home against Frisco Lone Star (4-2, 4-0).
Ryan is looking to win its sixth straight district championship but likely won’t have a chance to lock that up until Week 10.
Heritage may not be off to the start it wanted this season — its only win in district is over Denton High — but the Coyotes’ quarterback East Swetnam has cobbled together one of the more impressive stat lines in Class 5A.
Swetnam enters Thursday’s game second in the area only to Richland’s Cole Benson in passing yards with 1,927. He’s also thrown for 19 touchdowns. His favorite target is wide receiver Carsten Brewer, who is No. 3 in the area with 711 receiving yards and 11 scores. Brewer is averaging 23.54 yards per catch this season and is one of two receivers Benson has had success with this season.
Bryce Gilchrist has 40 catches for 524 yards and four touchdowns.
“They throw it a bunch,” Henigan said. “The quarterback is second in the area in passing, and they’ve got a couple of wide receivers who have a lot of yards. They clearly love to throw it, and that’s good for us to see.”
As for Ryan, the Raiders come in fairly healthy off their bye week. The only significant injuries appear to be those of newly acquired defensive tackle Keithian “Bear” Alexander and Michael Davis, who both have ankle injuries. Alexander was ruled eligible two weeks ago and played in Ryan’s 49-8 win over The Colony. Neither is expected to play this week.
Ryan has outscored its first four district foes 199-39. In the win over The Colony, quarterback Seth Henigan threw for a season-high 332 yards and five touchdowns. He now has 14 touchdown passes in district and 18 for the season. Billy Bowman Jr., an Oklahoma commit, has accounted for eight touchdowns over the past three games. He and Texas pledge Ja’Tavion Sanders combined for 229 receiving yards against The Colony.
“If we keep getting better every week, we’ll have a chance to win every week,” coach Henigan said.