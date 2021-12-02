It was a bad day at the office for defending state champions.
Six teams that won a state title a year ago — Argyle, Aledo, Carthage, Jim Ned, Canadian and Sterling City — lost their respective regional semifinal games last week. As a result, the Texas high school football landscape underwent a massive overhaul at the halfway point of the postseason.
Amidst that chaos, Ryan was one of the few champions to live to fight another day. The defending Class 5A Division I champs beat Longview 37-33 and now turns its attention to Friday’s Region II final against College Station.
That game is set for 7 p.m. at Baylor’s McLane Stadium. But are the top-ranked Raiders the favorite or an underdog?
“If you ask most people, I think they’d say most people are picking College Station,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “We’re the underdogs, which is not what we’re used to, and that’s OK. They should [pick College Station]. They’re really good. The reality is we don’t pay attention when we’re favored. So I don’t know why we’d pay attention when we’re not.
“We’re going to worry about us and go do what we do. Our kids will be ready.”
Ryan (12-1) is playing in its seventh straight region final and has not lost in this round since 2015 when it fell to Class 6A Allen. There is also plenty of familiarity with College Station, as the Raiders beat the Cougars 52-21 in the second round a year ago. The Raiders boast the No. 6 defense in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and are only giving up 12.6 points per game thanks to the likes of 5-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., defensive back and Texas pledge Austin Jordan, defensive end Michael Gee, defensive tackle and Army commit Mason Davis and ball-hawking defensive back Garyreon Robinson.
Offensively, they’re coming off one of their better performances after racking up 356 total yards against the Lobos. Through 13 games, quarterback Khalon Davis has thrown for 1,898 yards and 18 touchdowns to just three interceptions. Kalib Hicks has 1,322 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns.
“Our defense has been playing well, and I’ve been saying for weeks that I feel like we have a chance to have a really good offense,” Henigan said. “We’re improving every week, and it shows.”
But there’s something different about this year’s Cougar team that has people thinking they can knock off Ryan and eventually get back to a state title game for the first time since 2017. For starters, College Station (13-0) hasn’t been challenged all season — outscoring opponents 688-130. That stretch includes three straight shutouts and a monster 55-21 win over Frisco Lone Star.
They also have 13 returning starters. Quarterback Jett Huff threw for 200 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 35-25 win over Frisco Wakeland while Traylen Suel caught nine passes for 105 yards. Running back Marquise Collins added 235 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Collins made waves this postseason when he rushed for 340 yards and six touchdowns in the win over Lone Star.
“They are a great program and only a handful of years removed from winning their own state title,” Henigan said. “They score at a high pace, and no has really scored on them all year. They’re just a really good team. The quarterback is back, the running back is back, they have a bunch of linemen back. And most of the defense is back. It’s going to be a battle.”
Having to battle for wins against quality opponents is nothing new for Ryan, and Henigan believes that’s going to serve his team well this week. The Raiders’ schedule has included two games against Longview, one against Class 6A Guyer, and another against Frisco Lone Star. Ryan went 3-1 in those games and is currently riding an 11-game winning streak.
“Our kids will be ready to go,” Henigan said. “It’s the state quarterfinals in a great venue against a really good opponent. That’s the environment you want to be in. We’ll have our hands full, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
