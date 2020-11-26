Ryan has cruised through its first five District 5-5A Division I games, winning by an average margin of 40.6 points and leading many to believe there isn’t a serious challenger left outside of the regular-season finale against Frisco Lone Star.
But as many coaches and players said this week, don’t sleep on Frisco Independence.
The Knights, who host the state’s No. 1-ranked team at 7 p.m. on Friday at The Ford Center at the Star, come in with just one loss in district and could just as easily pull off an upset if Ryan looks too far ahead.
“We don’t overlook anyone, and this team especially. [Independence] is really good,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “They were 10-3 a year ago and have 15 starters back. They lost to Wichita Falls Rider, who is really good, and Frisco, who was undefeated until last week. Hands down, they are the toughest team we’ve faced in district thus far.”
Since a disappointing 38-21 loss to Frisco Reedy on Oct. 23, Frisco Independence (3-3, 3-1 district) has been nearly as dominating as the Raiders while winning three straight by an average margin of 36.3 points. The Knights scored 55 or more points in each of those games — all season highs — and are only giving up an average of 122.5 passing yards and 25.33 points per game. They’ve also had plenty of time to rest and prepare for Ryan, as their last game against The Colony was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Cougars’ program.
Offensively, quarterback Braylon Braxton has thrown for 1,241 yards and 15 touchdowns to just three interceptions. Elijah Arroyo has 591 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.
“They are obviously the best team we’ve played since Guyer,” quarterback Seth Henigan said. “This gives us some good competition late in the year; it will be good for our team to play all four quarters and really test ourselves.”
The Raiders (7-0, 5-0) are riding a 57-game regular-season winning streak and are two wins from claiming their sixth straight district championship. Ryan is No. 4 in the area in offense (491.14 yards per game) and passing yards (283.29) and eighth in scoring (47.43) this season.
They’re only giving up an average of 193.57 yards per game, including 89.86 yards through the air.
Ja’Tavion Sanders is coming off a monster game in which he scored three receiving touchdowns while also adding six total tackles, three for loss, one sack and two quarterback hurries in just 13 plays during a 63-20 win over Frisco Heritage. Meanwhile, Seth Henigan now has 19 touchdown passes in district and 23 for the season. Oklahoma commit Billy Bowman Jr. has scored 10 touchdowns over the past four games.
But in many ways, it’s been a while since this team was truly tested.
“They are big and fast. It’s definitely a good football team,” coach Henigan said. “The quarterback can pull it down and throw it, too. They’ve also got a couple of receivers, one of which is committed to Miami. This is what we want.”