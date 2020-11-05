After two weeks of not quite playing their best football, the Ryan Raiders unloaded in last week’s 68-point showing against Frisco Centennial. Up next is a date at The Colony, where the name of the game is to build on that momentum.
Friday’s 7 p.m. game at Tommy Briggs Stadium features two teams that are sitting at or near the top of the standings in District 5-5A Division I. Ryan (5-0, 3-0 and the No. 1 team in the state) is tied with unbeaten Frisco Lone Star. Meanwhile, The Colony (3-2, 2-1) has impressive wins over Denton and Centennial and is one of four teams sitting behind Ryan and Lone Star with one loss each.
“They are a good team with good tradition,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “They are right there in the playoff mix, too, so it’s a bit of a trap game for us. We have to keep trying to get better each week.”
Henigan feels like his team did that this past week against Centennial while rolling up 588 total yards and 55 first-half points. Seth Henigan completed all but two of his passes for 288 yards and four touchdowns. One of those scores was to Billy Bowman Jr., who also added a 65-yard punt return to give himself six touchdowns over the past two weeks.
It was the Raiders’ 55th straight regular-season win and the third in a row of scoring at least 41 points. Defensively, the Raiders held Centennial to 100 rushing yards while forcing two turnovers.
They are allowing 10.33 points per game in district while outscoring their last three opponents 150-31.
The Colony is not the same pushover as Centennial, however. The Cougars are averaging 26.2 points per game and have had two weeks to prepare while coming off their bye week. In their last game, the Cougars rallied from a halftime deficit with 28 fourth-quarter points to beat Frisco Centennial, 42-24. Their run-heavy offense features Kamden Wesley, who has 453 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He’s also averaging 7.81 yards per carry. Quarterback Jonathan Roberson has thrown for 753 yards and four touchdowns.
“They do a lot on offense and defense,” Henigan said. “They blitz almost every snap, so it’s a feast or famine deal on that side of the ball. They are more run oriented on offense, but the quarterback can throw it, too. They present challenges.”
Ryan leads the all-time series with The Colony 4-3. Friday’s matchup will be the first meeting in that series since 2011.
“I told the team that I felt like we got a lot better last week,” Henigan said. “We got back into our groove and got our timing down. It was good to see. The score is the score, but the big thing is that we played better. At this point, we want to keep building toward the end of the district schedule and into the playoffs. We want to be playing better every week.”