Four-star athlete and Ryan senior Billy Bowman Jr. took everyone by surprise Wednesday evening when he announced via his Twitter account that he has decommitted from Texas, effectively making himself one of the hottest recruits on the market in the 2021 class.
Bowman originally committed to the Longhorns on July 31, 2019, right before the start of his junior season. The do-it-all threat, who continues to be an impact player on offense, defense, and special teams for the No. 1-ranked Raiders, holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Notre Dame, Oregon, Duke and Florida. Texas Tech, North Texas, SMU, Houston, and others were also vying for his services.
"I've decided to take a step back, analyze my future and dream goals," Bowman said on Twitter. "I want to thank everyone at the University of Texas for recruiting and believing in me. I will be de-committing and reopening my recruitment. Thank you all for your support and prayers."
Before backing off his pledge to Texas, Bowman was one of five Division I commits on Ryan's roster, including four on defense. Ja'Tavion Sanders is also committed to Texas, and the pair was viewed as a huge piece to the Longhorns' recruiting class.
Bowman is in his fourth season on varsity. The Raiders are 2-0 but were forced to cancel their next two games against Frisco Reedy and Denton due to COVID-19 concerns within the program.