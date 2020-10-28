Over its past two games, the Ryan Raiders have outscored opponents 82-3 and, to no one’s surprise, have established themselves as the clear-cut team to beat in Class 5A Division I. Coach Dave Henigan doesn’t disagree, but forgive him if he keeps pushing the same message to his players: Keep finding ways to get better each week.
Henigan said that’s the theme for Thursday against Frisco Centennial at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. The Raiders are still trying to shake off rust since their COVID-19 quarantine ended Oct. 16 — and they need all the practice they can get.
Ryan had two turnovers, 110 penalty yards and two touchdowns called back against Wakeland last week and still won.
“We beat a good team 41-3 and did great things, but we could have played a lot better,” Henigan said of the Wakeland game. It was Ryan’s second game in five days. “When you step back and put it all into perspective, we didn’t really practice much before Denton, and we had two practices before Wakeland.
“That’s only a couple of practices, and we played that way, to be honest with you. You only get better on the practice field.”
If Ryan (4-0, 2-0 District 5-5A Division I) cobbles together the perfect game it is looking for, that could spell doom for Centennial. The Titans have yet to win a district game and are coming off a week where they gave up 28 fourth-quarter points to The Colony in a bad 42-24 loss. Centennial led that game at halftime but finished with 270 yards of offense.
Centennial opened district with a 35-7 loss to Wakeland.
The Titans are led by quarterback Grayson Dayries, who has thrown for 631 yards and five touchdowns while also rushing for 243 yards and three more scores. Jackson Marshall (273 rushing yards) is averaging 5.15 yards per carry, and Harry Stewart has 205 yards. In the passing game, Paxson Fletcher is the main target with 240 receiving yards and two scores.
“Their quarterback is a dangerous runner, so you have to account for him,” Henigan said. “They are going to run some read option stuff with him, but they know how to stay balanced,” Henigan said.
Despite its recent lack of crispness, Ryan is still pulling away from opponents and has been able to showcase its incredible amount of weaponry on both sides of the ball. Offensively, Seth Henigan has thrown for 772 yards and nine touchdowns. His biggest target to date is Billy Bowman Jr., who has 225 receiving yards and four touchdowns to go with 125 more yards on the ground. Bowman has scored three rushing touchdowns, which has taken a lot of pressure off running back Ke’Ori Hicks, who leads the team with 436 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Hicks was injured in the first half against Wakeland but is expected to be in the lineup on Thursday.
Defensively, Ryan is giving up just more than 11 points per game.
“Hopefully, we can get some good work in this week and keep getting better,” Dave Henigan said. “That’s our goal.”