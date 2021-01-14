Ryan has won all 14 of its games this season and, despite grinding through one of the toughest postseason roads in the state, made the majority of it look easy. Needless to say, the goal for Friday is pretty simple as the Raiders turn their attention to Cedar Park and the Class 5A Division I state title game at AT&T Stadium — lock in and win one more.
If they do, they can complete a wire-to-wire run as the best team in the state and finally hoist that elusive state title.
“We’ve been right there for what — six years, I guess,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “The Raiders lost last year’s title game and three straight semifinals before that. “It’s no secret that we want to get over that hump.
“It’s important. It’s important to all of us.”
Ryan (14-0) and Cedar Park (14-0) have never faced each other, but both come in with impressive resumes. This will be Ryan’s seventh state title game appearance in school history, with its wins coming in 2001 and 2002. Cedar Park is playing in its fourth championship game, and the Timberwolves are 2-1 in those games.
In Ryan’s case, this year’s berth has a different feel to it — one that should have Ryan faithful feeling pretty good about the chances of winning the big one again. For one, most of the players on this year’s team played in last year’s state title game loss to Alvin Shadow Creek. That game came down to a last-second Hail Mary pass that didn’t connect, and they are bent on never having to experience that pain again. But there’s also the Raiders’ schedule, which gives them a battle-tested look they haven’t had in recent years while also allowing them to exorcise a few personal demons along the way.
The biggest of those demons is obvious: Highland Park. The Scots beat Ryan in three consecutive semifinals between 2016 and 2018. Two weeks ago, Ryan avenged those losses with a 17-7 win in the region final. Before that, Ryan knocked off College Station and Longview, both former state champs, as well.
During the regular season, Ryan notched wins over Frisco Lone Star and Class 6A teams Arlington Martin and Guyer.
They did it with lightning-rod players all over the field, particularly on a defense that has a nose for creating turnovers and scoring points. Ryan, which is holding teams to 193.29 yards per game, has 10 defensive scores this season. That includes two from Ty Marsh and Rice signee DJ Arkansas in last week’s 49-35 win over Mansfield Summit.
Offensively, quarterback and Memphis signee Seth Henigan has one of the best arms and smarts of anyone in his classification. The senior has 3,558 passing yards and 43 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. Billy Bowman Jr., an Oklahoma signee, had 13 catches for 134 yards and a touchdown last week while also adding an interception on defense. He and Ja’Tavion Sanders (Texas) have a combined 2,223 yards and 29 touchdowns in the passing game.
All three are examples of seniors who want to finish their high school careers with a championship.
“I’m proud of my team and coaches for getting back here. Ever since last year, we’ve had a chip on our shoulder,” Sanders said. “We have to be locked in the entire week and be ready to play on Friday.”
Coach Henigan agreed.
“These kids have earned the right to be here,” Henigan said. “They earned the right to be here last year, too. But they’ve been through a grinder this year. We are battle-tested, and we’re going to be battle-tested again this week.”
Enter Cedar Park, which has been nothing short of a juggernaut on both sides of the ball. But it’s no secret that everything starts and ends with quarterback Ryder Hernandez. The senior signal caller has thrown for over 4,000 yards this season. He has 58 touchdowns, including seven in last week’s win over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, and two interceptions.
Josh Cameron and Gunnar Abseck are just two weapons in a pretty deep passing attack that also includes Jack Hestera. Cameron has 1,169 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Abseck has 1,012 and 15 scores.
“It’s going to be a great game,” coach Henigan said. “[Cedar Park] has won two state titles since 2012, so they’ve been there and won them. We are up against a great program that is well-coached. They do a lot of things that can cause you problems, from offensively with the tempo they run to the number of formations and the players who execute. Defensively, they are multiple, physical, and they get in your face. It’s going to be a challenge in all phases.
“At this stage, there isn’t much we can do out there physically this week that will change what happens on Friday night. But mentally, we have to block out the distractions and stay locked in so that we can figure out a way to win.”