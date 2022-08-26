Kalib Hicks gamer photo
Ryan running back Kalib Hicks (2) carries the ball, while being chased down by the Frisco Lone Star defense in a game last season. Hicks racked up 129 rushing yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' 34-33 loss to New Braunfels Thursday night.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

After pulling ahead 33-14 early in the second half, Ryan appeared poised to coast to the finish line in its season opener against New Braunfels.

Instead, the Raiders hemorrhaged 20 points in the second half and saw a last-minute drive end in an interception, killing their final chance at the victory. Ryan also missed a pair of point-after tries that proved to be costly in Thursday's one-point loss at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor's Crusader Stadium.

