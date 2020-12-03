Ryan coach Dave Henigan and Frisco Lone Star coach Jeff Rayburn had already saved a spot for each other on their 2020 nondistrict schedules before last February’s UIL realignment day.
What neither coach realized was that by the end of that day, they’d still be playing one another — but instead as district bunkmates in a nine-team District 5-5A Division I.
Ten months later, they’re the only two unbeaten teams left in a district only one of them can win.
In a rematch of last year’s Class 5A Division I state semifinals, Ryan (8-0, 6-0) will host Lone Star (5-2, 5-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex with the outright district title on the line.
“The district title is on the line, which is obviously one of our goals, and then there is the No. 1 seed in the playoffs — which is important,” Henigan said. “I think we were both ranked one and two coming into the season, and we played in the semifinals last year. It’s a big game for a lot of reasons.
“There’s a lot at stake. These are the ones you want to coach in and play in. It should be fun.”
It’s only fitting that a game between No. 1 Ryan and ninth-ranked Lone Star would have more on the line than a standard non-district tilt. While neither’s playoff lives are at stake like last year’s semifinal, a game Ryan won 35-7 to advance to its first state title game since 2010, a Raiders win secures the program’s sixth straight district title and unbeaten regular season.
Ryan is riding a 58-game regular-season winning streak dating back to 2015.
Meanwhile, Lone Star likely has revenge on its mind as it looks for its first win over Ryan. These two teams have played one another three times over the past four seasons, with Ryan winning each matchup.
The Rangers lost 51-34 in 2016 before barely being edged out the following year in an instant classic, 28-21. That game came down to a goal line stand by Ryan as time expired.
Last year, Ryan jumped out to an early lead and never faltered.
Aiding Lone Star is the fact that the Rangers have had two weeks to rest up and prepare for Ryan. Last week’s game against The Colony was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Cougars’ program. Lone Star opened the season with back-to-back losses to North Forney and Aledo but have since looked like their typical selves while rattling off five straight wins by an average of nearly 40 points per game.
Quarterback Garret Rangel is still one of the top passers in the area with 1,569 yards and 19 touchdowns. What’s most striking is how efficient he has been, completing 68% of his passes with just one interception. Rangel’s favorite targets are the combo of Trace Bruckler and Ashton Jeanty, both of whom come in with a combined 975 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.
Jeanty also has 319 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Running back Jaden Nixon has 518 rushing yards and eight scores, giving Lone Star a very balanced look offensively.
“[Nixon] is committed to Oklahoma State and is a great player. Rangel obviously makes it all go, but one who is also scary is [Jeanty],” Henigan said. “He’s a good running back. He’s a great receiver. He catches screens. He’s a dangerous player. They have a lot of weapons all over the field, and they play at a relentless tempo.”
Rangel’s success creates a potential quarterback duel with Ryan’s Seth Henigan. A Memphis commit, Henigan is completing 67% of his passes this season for 2,014 yards and 25 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Henigan has three receivers with at least 412 yards. Texas pledge Ja’Tavion Sanders has 578 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns while Oklahoma commit Billy Bowman Jr. comes in with 569 yards and eight scores.
Both are also a threat in the running game, particularly Bowman. Both have combined for 24 offensive touchdowns. Jordyn Bailey has emerged as a solid No. 3 option in Ryan’s passing game with 412 yards and five touchdowns.
While everyone loves offense in a match up like this, Ryan and Lone Star traditionally hang their hat on defense and are more than capable of slowing each other down. Lone Star hasn’t given up more than 14 points in any of its last five games and comes in averaging 19.57 points against for the year.
Meanwhile, Ryan is giving up an average of 15.5 points. The Raiders are giving up an average of 93.98 passing yards and 98.63 rushing yards per game.
“These are two really well-coached teams. This is where you want to be this time of year,” Henigan said.