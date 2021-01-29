Each year, the Denton Record-Chronicle’s sports staff, in consultation with local coaches, selects standout players for its All-Area football team, looking at the 11 area schools we cover.
This season, 17 players from Ryan High School, including Ryan's coach, Dave Henigan, were named to the team. The Raiders won their third state championship in school history and first since 2002, beating Cedar Park to claim the Class 5A Division I title.
Co-Most Valuable Players
Ja'Tavion Sanders, Billy Bowman Jr.
Two of the most explosive players in the state, Sanders and Bowman were practically inseparable on the way to helping Ryan win its third state championship in school history. Along with making a series of highlight reel one-handed touchdown grabs, Sanders finished the year with 1,161 yards and 16 touchdowns on 63 receptions. Bowman led the ream in receiving, hauling in 86 catches for 1,207 yards and 15 scores. Defensively, Bowman made 24 solo tackles, intercepted four passes and scored three defensive touchdowns. Sanders, meanwhile, made 23 solo tackles, tallied seven sacks and had one interception, which he returned for a score. The duo of Sanders and Bowman, which are Texas and Oklahoma signees, respectively, will go down in Ryan lore for helping the Raiders secure their first state championship since 2002.
Offensive MVP
Seth Henigan, QB, Sr.
Ryan’s signal caller was masterful while leading the Raiders to the state title in his senior campaign, throwing for 3,828 yards and 47 touchdowns. The Memphis signee completed 67 percent of his passes against just eight interceptions, earning Offensive MVP honors in the Class 5A Division I state championship game.
Co-Defensive MVP
Ty Marsh, DB, Sr.
The Hawaii commit did nothing but make plays on a Raiders defense that was littered with talent. The defensive MVP of the Class 5A Division I title game, Marsh made 87 total tackles to go along with two interceptions, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, one blocked, 11 pass break ups and two defensive touchdowns.
Co-Newcomer of the Year
Anthony Hill Jr., LB, So.
As just a sophomore, Hill led an uber-talented Ryan defense in tackles with 105. Hill also racked up 11 tackles for loss, notched three sacks, forced two fumbles and broke up a pass. On a star-studded defense that featured the likes of Bowman, Sanders and others, Hill made his presence felt.
Co-Coach of the Year
Dave Henigan
After several years of falling painstakingly short, Henigan led Ryan back to the summit of the high school football world. The Raiders went wire-to-wire as the No. 1-ranked team in Class 5A Division I, completing a dominant 15-0 season with a rout of Cedar Park to claim the school’s first state title since 2002.
First-Team Offense
Kolt De La Torre, OL, So.
De La Torre allowed just one sack on the season and graded out at 82% while anchoring Ryan’s offensive line as a sophomore. He also had 38 pancakes and was crucial in keeping quarterback Seth Henigan upright during Ryan’s run to a state championship.
First-Team Defense
Bear Alexander, DL, Jr.
Alexander posted 11 tackles for loss and recorded six sacks to go along with 41 total tackles as a junior for Ryan and will be among the state’s most sought after recruits over the next few months. He has offers from Alabama, Texas and Oklahoma.
Michael Gee, DL, Jr.
Gee was yet another member of Ryan’s dominant defensive line and finished third on the team in total tackles with 98. He also posted 25 tackles for loss and seven sacks while helping lead the Raiders to a state championship.
Mason Davis, DL, Jr.
Davis led Ryan’s talented defense with nine sacks to go along with 78 total tackles. He helped anchor the Raiders’ traditionally dominant defense that shut down opposing offenses during their run to the Class 5A Division I championship.
DJ Arkansas, LB, Sr.
Arkansas finished second among Ryan players with 103 tackles to go along with two sacks, an interception, one pass break up and a defensive touchdown. He was among the more highly recruited players in the Denton area and signed with Rice.
Austin Jordan, DB, Jr.
Ryan’s lockdown cornerback broke up eight passes and added two interceptions while helping lead the Raiders to a state title. Jordan showed his abilities as a playmaker while forcing three fumbles, recovering three fumbles and recording a sack.
Kaden Kelly, DB, So.
Kelly was a key player for Ryan during its run to the Class 5A Division I state championship. He broke up six passes, posted four tackles for loss and 96 total tackles. Kelly will be among the top players in the area the next two seasons.
Second-Team
Offense
Ke'Ori Hicks, RB, Sr.: 114 carries, 944 yards, 10 TDs
Keagan Cunningham, WR, Sr.: 34 catches, 549 yards, 6 TDs
Henry Appleton, OL, Jr.: 45 pancakes, 3 sacks allowed, 84% grade
Defense
MarQuice Hill Jr., DL, So.: 56 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 1 defensive TD
Garyreon Robinson, DB, Jr.: 55 total tackles, 8 PBUs, 2 INTs, 1 defensive TD