Shane Tolleson, the architect behind Class 5A Division I state champion Ryan’s star-studded defense, was introduced as the new head coach at Waxahachie on Monday night.
Waxahachie ISD trustees approved the hire at their regularly-scheduled board meeting, putting a swift end to a coaching search that only lasted a month but was one of the more sought-after vacancies in the area with a reported 86 applicants. This is Tolleson’s first opportunity to be a head coach. He’s been Ryan’s defensive coordinator since 2014.
He takes over for Todd Alexander, who stepped down on Jan. 7 after three seasons at the helm.
“I’ve always had a five-year plan wherever I went — five years, get it done, and move up. But when you’re at a place like Ryan, it’s such a special place that you don’t ever really look up and look at other places while you’re here,” Tolleson said. “When [Waxahachie] came open, it made me look, and it made me look really hard.
“When you take over a program, they don’t know you. It’s going to take time, communication, and a whole lot of love.”
Ryan finished a perfect 15-0 and beat Cedar Park 59-14 on Jan. 15 for its third state championship in school history and first since 2002. While the Raiders’ offense was one of the best in the state, its defense was what made everything go. Tolleson’s unit finished as the No. 3 overall defense among Dallas Fort-Worth area 5A teams, allowing a stingy 15.8 points and 76.33 rushing yards per game. Ryan also finished with 11 defensive scores.
In the state title game, they held a high-octane Cedar Park offense to 298 total yards while forcing two turnovers.
Tolleson joined the Ryan coaching staff in 2013 as a linebackers coach but was elevated to defensive coordinator when Dave Henigan took over as head coach prior to the 2014 season. Despite a 5-5 record that first year, Ryan has gone 90-10 since 2014, winning six straight district titles and appearing in six state semifinals and back-to-back title games.
Henigan said his program wouldn’t have been near as successful without Tolleson.
“He’ll be the first to tell you that I took a little bit of a chance on him seven years ago and pretty much told him that we were in this thing together,” Henigan said. “And ever since then, he’s taken it and run with it. And the proof is there. We’ve been great on defense, and he’s obviously a big part of that as the leader of the defense. We are going to miss him, but we are excited for him and his family and to watch him do his thing as a head coach.”
Tolleson inherits a Waxahachie team that finished 5-5 in 2020 but made the playoffs for the first time in the state’s largest classification. The Indians did so out of an extremely competitive District 11-6A that included the likes of Duncanville, DeSoto and Cedar Hill. The Indians were 8-22 in three seasons under Alexander, who replaced Jon Kitna in 2018.
“My time at Ryan was one amazing ride,” Tolleson said. “I had a chance to work with one of the greatest administrations in the country with athletic director Joey Florence, Principal Vernon Reeves, Superintendent Dr. Jamie Wilson, Dave Henigan, and Dave Thomas, who was my defensive mentor. It’s a first-class program.
"My goal at Waxahachie is to reenergize the pride. That community loves their football program. Obviously, winning is very important, but me going in there, my goal is to get into the fabric of that community with my family and have an authentic presence. That’s the biggest thing — make an impact early. From there, we are going to get to the grind and put our kids in a position to win.”