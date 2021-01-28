Dave Henigan and his coaching staff have another huge award to add to the Ryan football trophy case.
Less than two weeks removed from guiding his team to an undefeated run to the Class 5A Division I state championship, Henigan was named The Landry Award Coach of the Year for 2020. Henigan, who just completed his seventh season at Ryan, was one of six head coaches from the Dallas-Fort Worth area up for the award, including Bob Wager (Arlington Martin), Bill Elliott (Celina), Lonnie Jordan (Lake Highlands), Kirk Martin (Colleyville Heritage) and Carlos Lynn (Cedar Hill).
A special Landry Awards Final Presentation Show will be held on Saturday.
"It's great. Obviously, anytime you can have your name associated with Coach [Tom] Landry and everything he stands for is an honor," Henigan said. "But anyone who knows me will tell you this profession has humbled me in a lot of ways. So, I'm smart enough and humble enough to know it is not about me. It's my name on that award, but the reality is that it's about a bunch of great kids and a bunch of great coaches who pour into those kids every day. I'm just the one who gets to accept the trophy. It is an honor for our staff and program to be associated with this award. It should say coaching staff of the year. Every one of those awards should say, staff."
The Landry Award is an annual honor that recognizes the top high school football player and coach in North Texas.
Southlake Carroll coach Riley Dodge was named Coach of the Year in 2019.
In seven seasons at Ryan, Henigan has compiled a 90-10 record. After finishing 5-5 and missing the playoffs in 2014, he has guided the Raiders to six straight playoff appearances. This includes back-to-back state title game appearances in 2019 and 2020. In 2015, Ryan lost in the fourth round of the Class 6A playoffs to Allen, then fell in three straight Class 5A Division I state semifinals between 2016 and 2018.
After finishing as a state runner-up in 2019, Ryan routed Cedar Park 59-14 on Jan. 15 to win the state title. It's the program's third state title and first since winning back-to-back championships in 2001 and 2002.