COLLEYVILLE — Defense will win you a lot of games, especially in the playoffs. But you’ve got to score points, and the Ryan Raiders struggled to do that from start to finish on Thursday.
Playing from behind for the majority of the night, Ryan — which rolled up 84 points five days ago in the first round — was held to 16 points in the first half, a far cry from giving its defense enough help as Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt pulled away for a 59-44 win in the Class 5A Region I area-round game at Colleyville Heritage.
“With this being the seventh loss of the season for us, in every loss, we shot under 34% from the floor,” Ryan coach Bryce Overstreet said. “We were 20% at halftime, and I’m not sure what we finished at for the game. But with a team that has players like Wyatt does, you’ve got to match their runs. We guarded well for most of the night, and we kept fighting.
“I hate to see it end. I just wish we could have played better.”
Ryan (21-7) had four players reach double figures in an 84-48 win over Azle on Saturday. On Thursday, Kevin Thompson was the lone big scorer with 13 points. Nine of those points came in the third quarter, but going into that frame, the Raiders had a sizeable mountain to climb as they trailed the Chaparrals 29-16 heading into halftime. Not only were they struggling to get points in the paint, but they also couldn’t drop anything from the perimeter, finishing the game with just two 3-pointers.
Meanwhile, Wyatt remained patient against Ryan’s defensive pressure. The Chaparrals only led 10-7 after the first quarter and 17-13 midway through the second quarter, but a 12-3 run to close the half extended their lead to 13.
Leading by 11 in the third quarter, Wyatt closed that frame with an 11-5 run to put the game out of reach.
Marcell McCreary finished with 17 points, and Kendall Fair added 16.
“I felt like we played hard, but we didn’t shoot the ball well,” Overstreet said. “[Wyatt] was more physical with us for most of the night, but this is a special group. I hate to see it end for them. This senior class leaves a legacy of what it means to be committed to Ryan High School, the basketball program, and the community. To see them grow, some of them since they were 5 and 6 years old — it hurts to see my kids hurting.
“We didn’t win the game, but I thought we played with class and represented Ryan High School well.”