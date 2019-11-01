Rogers Redding, who started his football officiating career in the Denton chapter of the Southwest Football Officials Association and has served as the national coordinator of college football officials since 2011, has announced plans to retire after the season.
Redding, who served as a physics professor and senior academic administrator at the University of North Texas, caps a career in college football officiating that started in the Southwest Conference in 1988.
“Having been a referee in the Southwest and Southeastern conferences, serving as the national coordinator has been a highlight of my officiating career,” Redding told NCAA.com. “I have immensely enjoyed working with the conference coordinators and the College Football Officiating board of managers to improve officiating across the country.”
Redding, who also held the position of NCAA secretary-rules editor from 2008 to 2017, worked to enhance policies for the consistent application of NCAA playing rules in all games. His tenure saw the institution of instant replay across Division I Football Bowl Subdivision play and the addition of the eight-person officiating system.
Redding received his bachelor’s degree from Georgia Tech and his master’s and doctorate in physical chemistry from Vanderbilt. Following his time at UNT, Redding also worked at Northern Kentucky, Air Force and Colorado-Colorado Springs.