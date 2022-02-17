Windy. Showers and thunderstorms this morning. Then becoming mostly sunny during the afternoon hours. Morning high of 69F with temps falling sharply to near 40. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Three years of Krum football was enough for Robby Clark, who said he recently stepped down as the Bobcats' head coach and athletic coordinator.
Clark, who took over the program in 2019 after it combined to win one game its previous two seasons, posted a 7-23 overall record.
The former Palestine, Midlothian and Rockdale head coach -- Clark's other stops include Cedar Hill, Odessa Permian and Austin Westlake as an assistant -- is exploring other opportunities.
His son, junior quarterback Conley Clark, isn't returning to Krum next season.
"I want my kids to experience something different," Clark said. "Our family is thankful for the opportunity at Krum and I want (the Bobcats) to have future success. Krum has been a blessing to us."
Krum ISD is searching for his replacement, Clark said.
Clark, who has a 42-89 record in 13 seasons as head coach, appeared to have Krum on an upswing.
The Bobcats went 0-10 in 2019, 3-6 in 2020 and 4-6 in 2021. Krum was off to a 4-2 start last fall before Conley Clark -- who threw for 1,350 yards and 20 touchdowns in seven games -- went down with a season-ending knee injury.
The Class 4A Division II school hasn't won a district game since 2016, when it posted a program-best 10-2 season.
But Clark believes the program is in a much better spot than it was at the beginning of his regime
"I'm proud of the progress we've made here," Clark said. "It's not the bottom of the barrel anymore."
