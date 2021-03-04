North Texas was right where it wanted to be as it looked to keep its Conference USA West Division title hopes alive early in the fourth quarter of its game against Rice on Thursday.
N’Yah Boyd scored in the paint to get the Mean Green rolling before Keira Neal picked Sydney Wiggins’ pocket and cruised in for a layup that put the Mean Green up five.
All the momentum UNT gained with that run vanished in a hurry, allowing Rice to pull away for a 65-58 win at the Super Pit.
The Owls used a 12-0 run to bury UNT in its final home game of the regular season.
“Looking at the stats, a lot of things were pretty even,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “The difference was when they needed a make, they got a make. When we needed a make, we missed some open looks that we usually knock down.”
Those are the kind of mistakes C-USA teams haven’t been able to afford against Rice, which has won 46 of its last 48 conference games dating back to the 2018 season.
The Owls clinched the C-USA West Division title with its win over UNT. The Mean Green needed to sweep Rice to keep its title hopes alive and avoid falling to third place in C-USA’s West Division.
UTEP jumped past UNT in the standings.
The Mean Green will now be the No. 3 seed and will play on Wednesday in the second round of the C-USA tournament.
Seeing the opportunity to win the division slip away was a tough turn for UNT, which is in the midst of its best season as a member of Conference USA. The Mean Green (12-6) are 9-4 in league play and have already set the program record for C-USA wins in a season.
“That is the biggest thing, you have to play that extra game to get to the championship, but it isn’t anything we haven’t faced before,” Mitchell said.
UNT nearly cut its path to the C-USA tournament title down behind a standout game from Jazion Jackson. The sophomore guard scored a career-high 20 points but was the Mean Green’s only player to score in double figures.
Lauren Schwartz led three Rice players to score in double figures with 12 points.
For much of the second half, it looked like a big game from Jackson would be enough for UNT to pull out the win over Rice (16-2, 12-1). The Mean Green led throughout the third quarter and had a 36-30 edge after Jackson hit a 3.
UNT hung on to that lead into the fourth quarter pushed its lead to 48-43 when Neal scored off a Rice turnover at the 8:55 mark.
The Mean Green missed their next four shots and turned the ball over twice while Rice went on its game-changing run.
“That is where we missed some easy looks and took a couple of bad shots,” Mitchell said. “They were more posed and patient and got what they wanted in that time frame.”
The killer sequence for UNT came when Rice hit back-to-back 3s, including one from Katelyn Crosthwait as the shot clock buzzer sounded to put Rice up by five. Nancy Mulkey added another bucket to cap Rice’s run and essentially bury UNT.
“It’s something to learn from,” Mitchell said. “I was not disappointed in our shot selection, but there were a few times I would have liked to see different shots.”
Rice 64, North Texas 58
RICE (16-2, 12-1) – Schwartz 5-10 1-2 12, Mulkey 3-8 4-5 10, Wiggins 4-8 1-1 9, Crosthwait 4-9 0-0 10, Smith 3-6 2-2 9, Swayze 3-6 0-0 7, Bellamy 0-2 1-2 1, Jackson 2-2 2-2 6. Totals 24-51 11-14 64.
NORTH TEXAS (12-6, 9-4) – Lee 1-5 0-0 2, Townley 0-5 2-2 2, Noble 1-11 3-5 5, Jackson 8-12 2-2 20, Boyd 2-10 0-0 5, Brooks 1-3 0-0 3, Lampkin 2-10 2-3 6, Neal 3-4 0-0 7, Villas-Gomis 4-9 0-0 8. Totals 22-69 9-12 58.
Rice 19 9 13 23 — 64 North Texas 13 18 13 14 — 58
Three-point goals – Rice 5-16 (Schwartz 1-4, Wiggins 0-3, Crosthwait 2-4, Smith 1-2, Swayze 1-2, Bellamy 0-1) UNT 5-15 (Noble 0-2, Jackson 2-4, Boyd 1-4, Brooks 1-3, Neal 1-1, Villas-Gomis 0-1) Fouled out – none Rebounds – Rice 39 (Mulkey 10), UNT 39 (Lampkin 11) Assists – Rice 19 (Wiggins 5), UNT 13 (Jackson 6) Total fouls – Rice 10, UNT 13 A – 839.