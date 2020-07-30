Conference USA hopes to keep its eight-game league schedule intact and could allow its schools to schedule each other to fill out their nonconference slate, according to Brett McMurphy of Stadium.
Leagues across the country are scrambling to deal with the spread of COVID-19 and the ensuing fallout in terms of football scheduling.
The SEC was the latest conference to do away with nonconference games for the 2020 season on Thursday. The Big Ten and Pac-12 previously went to a league-only slate.
North Texas is among a host of teams in C-USA that have lost games off their schedule as a result. The Mean Green were scheduled to face Texas A&M of the SEC on Sept. 12 in College Station.
UNT's other nonconference games are still on for now, including its season-opener at home against Houston Baptist on Sept. 5, a home game against SMU on Sept. 19 and a game at Houston on Sept. 26.
The questions for UNT are if its remaining league games will remain intact and if it will look to fill the void left on its schedule left with Texas A&M off its slate.
SMU and Houston are both members of the AAC, while Houston Baptist is a member of the Southland.
“We have not changed our plans at this point and we’re evaluating things and we’ll see what happens down the road and we’ll continue to monitor and we’ll make our decisions at some point,” AAC commissioner Mike Aresco told the Orlando Sentinel of football scheduling earlier this month.
UNT's games against Houston Baptist and SMU took on added importance for the school from a financial standpoint after the Mean Green lost their game against Texas A&M.
UNT was set to receive a $1.25 million guarantee for playing at Kyle Field. There is a $1 million buyout clause for breaking the contract. The deal includes a provision that addresses unforeseen events that would allow either team to back out of the game without paying the buyout.
UNT athletic director Wren Baker issued a statement saying that he spoke with Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork on Thursday.
Multiple UNT officials declined comment on the financial fallout of the game being cancelled.
UNT's home-opener and its game against SMU are traditionally some of its highest attended games. UNT drew 29,519 fans for its home game against the Mustangs in 2018.
How many fans UNT would be able to pack into Apogee Stadium is still very much in question due to the pandemic. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said earlier this summer that stadiums could open at 50% capacity.
UNT's home opener against Houston Baptist and its game against SMU would give the school its best opportunity to draw a significant crowd that would boost its bottom line financially despite potential caps on attendance. The venue seats 30,850.