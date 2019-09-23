Houston quarterback D'Eriq King plans to sit out the remainder of the season and is considering transferring, the Houston Chronicle reported on Monday.
North Texas is set to face the Cougars on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
King is one of the most productive players in college football and set the record for consecutive games with a passing and rushing touchdown at 15 last week in a loss to Tulane.
King is averaging 243.8 yards of offense per game in his first season playing for new Houston coach Dana Holgorsen.
BREAKING NEWS: Source to Houston Chronicle: UH QB D'Eriq King to sit out rest of season, redshirt https://t.co/xsJsCKpCZO via @houstonchron— Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) September 23, 2019
UNT's game against Houston was expected to be a showdown between two of the top quarterbacks in college football in King and Mean Green senior Mason Fine.
Fine is the leading active passer in college football with 10,357 yards.
UNT is off to a 2-2 start and hammered UTSA 45-3 in its Conference USA opener last week. The Cougars have struggled and are 1-3 after blowing a 21-point lead in a 38-31 loss to Tulane last week.
King would be a hot commodity on the transfer market heading into the 2020 season.
If King follows through and decides to sit the remainder of the season, Houston could turn to Clayton Tune. The younger brother of former UNT quarterback Nathan Tune is listed as Houston's backup quarterback.
Clayton Tune started the final two games of his freshman season at Houston when King was out with an injury. He threw for 795 yards and eight touchdowns last season.
Nathan Tune threw for 1,226 yards for UNT from 2007-10.