North Texas coach Seth Littrell waited anxiously for news that finally came down from the NCAA late Wednesday.
The parameters for the buildup to the college football season are officially in place.
College football teams will be allowed to have their athletes go through eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week from July 13-23.
Players will then be able to participate in up to 20 hours of work per week from July 24-Aug. 6. Teams will be allowed to have their players go through up to eight hours of strength and conditioning work, six hours of walk-throughs that can include the use of a football and up to six hours of meetings in that span.
Fall practice will begin Aug. 7.
"It would be huge," Littrell said the NCAA putting its plan in place before the announcement. "Anything we can do to get on the field would be huge."
UNT didn't get a single workout in before spring practice was canceled due to the spread of COVID-19. The Mean Green have been scrambling to make up for lost time ever since in what has been an offseason of change for the program.
UNT lost record-setting quarterback Mason Fine to graduation and brought in five new assistant coaches since the end of last season.
Losing practice time wasn't an ideal scenario for a team looking to bounce back from a 4-8 season after losing several key starters. UNT failed to play in a bowl game for the first time in four seasons under Littrell last fall.
UNT shut down its athletic facilities in March and has only recently begun bringing its players back to campus for its summer offseason program. UNT's coaches returned to their offices on June 3.
Two waves of approximately 30 players returned June 8 and Monday. UNT's freshmen and all other scholarship players will report June 22, while the remainder of its players will return on July 13, the opening day of the NCAA's preseason practice plan.
Littrell expressed confidence throughout the shutdown that his players were doing what was necessary to stay in shape and prepare for the upcoming season.
UNT linebacker KD Davis was among the first wave of players to return to campus and believes that confidence is warranted.
"We absolutely did what we were supposed to do while we were away," Davis said Thursday. "Everyone is bigger, faster and stronger."
Davis and fellow linebacker Tyreke Davis played at between 210 and 212 pounds last season. KD Davis said he is up to 230 pounds now, while Tyreke Davis returned from the shutdown at 222 pounds.
"It's a surprise to see how some of them look," Littrell said. "KD and Tyreke look great. A lot of guys came back in great shape."
The challenge for UNT as it prepares for the NCAA preseason schedule is making up for lost time.
Clint Bowen took over as UNT's defensive coordinator in the offseason and is installing a new scheme. UNT's players will have to adjust to playing in that new defense.
UNT lost three of its top five tackles from last season and will also have to replace four key offensive linemen.
The Mean Green know what the road will look like as it tackles those challenges after the NCAA released its practice plan.
"As long as everyone continues to work out hard and meets with their position groups, we will have a really good team," Davis said.
"This is only our second week back. It's going by really fast. The season will be here in no time."