Hello, region final.
Tuesday night may have been the first time in school history that the Denton Lady Broncos were able to say those words, but given the way they’re playing right now, the stage won’t be too big.
Taylor Thomas racked up 13 kills, Leah Stolfus added 12, and Denton pretty much did what it wanted to in a 25-13, 25-19, 25-14 win over Canyon Randall in a Class 5A Region I semifinal. Denton (20-3) has not dropped a set this postseason and is now one win from a state tournament berth.
They’ll face district bunkmate Grapevine in the region final.
A time, date and site for that match was not known as of press time.
“We’re pretty focused with what we are doing right now,” Denton coach Cassie Headrick said. “This team has done a super good job of preparing, knowing what’s coming across the net and responding. We set our goals pretty high this year. We said, ‘This is where we want to go.’ We had a game plan, and we’re just taking it one game at a time right now.”
Tuesday was a rematch of the 2015 region semifinal. Randall won that match, but history clearly wasn’t on the Lady Raiders’ side this time. Denton seemingly had the Lady Raiders pegged from the opening serve and announced its presence with authority courtesy of a 14-1 run midway through the first set.
The second set was a bit more back-and-forth, but after Randall pulled to within 20-19 late, the Lady Broncos closed the frame with a 5-0 run.
Denton never trailed in the second or third sets, and much of the Lady Broncos’ success was because of their ability to spread the ball around. While Thomas and Stolfus turned in their typical big nights, Lauren Perry added seven kills and Tessa Gerwig chipped in six.
As a team, Denton had six service aces and six blocks. Abby Folsom tallied 30 assists.
“I think that’s all due to the passes, defense and moving the ball around,” Stolfus said. “Abby is insanely good at getting the ball around and seeing the other side of the court. It’s about being disciplined and knowing who is making points, who isn’t making points, where is it open on the court and where is the block smaller than others. It’s all discipline.”
Headrick agreed.
“When time came down to it, we knew where to go with the ball,” she said. “We’re getting things done. Leah, Taylor and this group of seniors have been doing that for three years. Their attitude becomes contagious for everyone else on this team. They know what they have to do.”