The North Texas board of regents delegated authority to university president Neal Smatresk to amend and extend the contracts of athletic director Wren Baker, men's basketball coach Grant McCasland and women's basketball coach Jalie Mitchell on Thursday.
UNT's regents discussed the parameters of the extensions in executive session before giving Smatresk approval to finalize the deals.
Regents did not discuss specifics of the contracts after coming out of executive session.
Baker arrived at UNT in the summer of 2016. He signed a new contract in summer of 2018 that runs through February of 2024.
Baker's base salary started at $450,000 and increases $25,000 on March 1 in each year of the extension. The deal was adjusted again in 2019.
Baker has quickly turned UNT's athletics program into a consistent power in Conference USA in multiple sports.
UNT won the C-USA men's basketball tournament this spring and went on to beat Purdue in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. The win was UNT's first in the NCAA tournament in program history.
UNT's softball team won the C-USA regular season title this spring, when its women's golf team won the league's postseason tournament. UNT's conference title in women's golf was also a program first.
The school's coaches have consistently credited Baker for playing a key role in the growth of their teams.
“Wren has a great plan of how to grow a program,” McCasland said.
That plan includes improvements to UNT's facilities. The school opened the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility, a $16 million indoor venue with a full football field, in 2019. The school is set to open Bruzzy's, an on-campus golf practice facility that will cost up to $3 million, later this year.
UNT was in the process of finalizing extensions for both McCasland and Mitchell when the COVID-19 pandemic led the school to delay the process. The school finalized those deals this year in the midst of successful seasons for both programs.
McCasland signed a two-year extension that runs through the 2025-26 season in January before guiding UNT on a thrilling postseason run. The Mean Green beat Western Kentucky in overtime in the C-USA tournament title game before going to to beat Purdue.
McCasland’s extension includes a $50,000 boost to his base salary, an increase of $25,000 in his annual retention bonus and a one-time $25,000 bonus for signing the deal.
McCasland, who is 79-51 in four seasons at UNT, makes $550,000 in base salary with guaranteed incentives that push the total value of the deal past $760,000 annually.
UNT acknowledged it would quickly renegotiate McCasland's contract after he guided the Mean Green to the best season in program history.
The school is also set to renegotiate Mitchell's contract after she signed a one-year extension in February that runs through the 2022-23 season.
Mitchell’s deal keeps her base salary at $195,000. Guaranteed incentives push the total annual value of the contract past $235,000.
The UNT women are also coming off a milestone season that prompted the school to revisit the contract. The Mean Green finished 13-7 overall and 10-4 in C-USA play, exceeding their previous high for C-USA wins in a season by two.
The Mean Green reached that milestone despite having four conference games canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
“The women took a huge step forward and the men showed they are capable of making noise in March by winning the conference tournament and an NCAA tournament game,” Baker said earlier this year. “I feel good about where we are headed.”