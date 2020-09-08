We are just two weeks into the high school football season, and many Denton-area teams are already rounding into form.
This was especially the case last Friday on the offensive side of the ball. From Argyle to Sanger and Pilot Point, offenses stole the show at nearly every game.
The Eagles, Indians and Bearcats all picked up victories due in large part to their monster offensive outings.
Argyle went on the road and knocked off defending Class 4A Division II champ Texarkana Pleasant Grove. Quarterback CJ Rogers threw for five touchdowns in his second-straight game, tossing three scores to all-state receiver Cole Kirkpatrick.
Pilot Point, meanwhile, beat Fort Worth Castleberry 49-35, racking up 600 yards in the process. Quarterback Max Hollar threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 126 yards and a score.
Sanger improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2015, piling up 536 yards in its victory over Lake Worth.
Even Ponder, which narrowly lost in double overtime to Wichita Falls City View, got big games from quarterback Chase Taylor and running back Terrance Clark.
The lone exception was Aubrey, which beat Whitesboro 26-3 after its defense held the Bearcats to just 111 total yards. The Chaparrals also scored two defensive touchdowns, including a fumble and interception return.
These performances listed above, plus several others, were the catalyst behind local teams picking up wins. Here are the Denton Record-Chronicle’s Game Changers from Week 2.
Tallyn Welborn, RB, Sanger
Wellborn ran wild in Sanger’s 49-35 victory over Lake Worth, piling up 259 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The senior averaged 7.2 yards per carry and helped the Indians amass 536 total yards of offense. Through two games, Wellborn has rushed for 401 yards and five scores, helping Sanger start 2-0 for the first time since 2015.
Ish Harris, RB, Pilot Point
Harris was virtually unstoppable in Pilot Point’s 49-35 win over Fort Worth Castleberry. The junior scampered for 203 yards and two touchdowns on just 17 carries. Harris averaged a whopping 11.9 yards per carry, as the Bearcats scored 41 points in the first half alone. Pilot Point improved to 2-0 with the victory and is off this week before traveling to defending Class 3A Division II champion Gunter on Sept. 18.
Trenton Hardin, DB, Aubrey
Hardin provided the dagger in Aubrey’s 26-3 win over Whitesboro. The senior intercepted a pass and ran it back 90 yards in the waning moments to cap a dominant defensive effort from the Chaparrals. Aubrey held the Bearcats to just 111 yards and forced seven turnovers, recovering five fumbles and intercepting two passes.
Terrance Clark, RB, Ponder
The Lions erased a 20-8 halftime deficit and rallied to eventually force overtime against Wichita Falls City View, and Terrance Clark was a major reason why. Clark ran for 210 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries and gave Ponder the lead in the first overtime with a 5-yard score. But the Mustangs ultimately prevailed in double overtime when the Lions’ 2-point conversion was stopped just short.
Cole Kirkpatrick, WR, Argyle
Kirkpatrick was his dominant self in Argyle’s win over defending Class 4A Division II champion Texarkana Pleasant Grove, reeling in seven catches for 152 yards and three touchdowns. The 2019 4A first-team all-state selection scored on played of 65, 53 and 7 yards, as the Eagles extended their regular season winning streak to 48 games.