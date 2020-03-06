SAN ANTONIO — Don't expect anyone from Argyle to be out celebrating Friday's Class 4A semifinal win over Fredericksburg on the Riverwalk.
Don't expect any member of the team to have their phone once curfew hits, which will be around 9 or 9:30 p.m.
No. This is a business trip.
When you make it to the state tournament seven-straight times like the Lady Eagles have, you know that.
But Argyle also is fully aware it is on the cusp of making history.
After beating Fredericksburg 49-38 for their 41st consecutive playoff win, the Lady Eagles are now just one win away from securing their sixth consecutive state title. In doing so, Argyle would join Nazareth as the only other team in UIL history to win six-straight state championships.
Naturally, they won't talk about that accomplishment until it happens — if it does — but the magnitude of what the Lady Eagles could achieve on Saturday night isn't lost on anyone wearing red or white.
That was evident after the semifinal against Fredericksburg. Sure, the Lady Eagles briefly enjoyed the win with a dinner trip to Fuddruckers, but their eyes are clearly fixated on a much larger, historical prize.
They are disciplined. They are focused. And they just want to win.
For a group of teenagers, that presence of mind and poise is not only rare, but it's what has transformed Argyle into a perennial dynasty.
The Lady Eagles are knocking on the door of immortality.
No matter what happens in the 4A championship on Saturday night, Argyle has already forever etched its name into the history books.
But six consecutive championships has a much better ring to it.